Incentivise is the bookies’ favourite for the Melbourne Cup.

The Melbourne Cup takes place on Tuesday, November 2. Get involved by having an office sweepstake using the form below to download and print.

Late scratching

Melbourne Cup outsider Future Score has been ruled out of the A$8 million ($8.4m) race after failing a veterinary test.

Click here or on the sweepstake form below to open it as a pdf for download and printing: