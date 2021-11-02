Trying to find the Melbourne Cup winner? This is the formula you need

The horse has won its last nine races including the Caulfield Cup.

It’s the one race of the year where most Australians like to have a bet, yet it’s often the hardest race of the year to find a winner.

But while Flemington will have a capped crowd for the 161st running of the Melbourne Cup and office workers slowly migrate back into the workplace, it still won’t take away the fun of finding the winner in Australia’s great race.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Incentivise is the overwhelming favourite to win the Melbourne Cup.

And this year’s event is a throwback to the old days of the Melbourne Cup, with only two internationally-trained horses after Racing Victoria implemented strict welfare protocols for gallopers travelling to the spring carnival.

But, over the course of the Melbourne Cup dating back to 1861, certain trends have emerged to help you select one of the 24 runners on the first Tuesday in November.

This year, Queensland-bred Incentivise is poised to start the shortest Melbourne Cup favourite since Phar Lap as he tries to win his 10th straight race. But is he a smart bet?

Here are seven methods that could steer you towards this year’s Melbourne Cup winner based on facts and figures (last year this formula suggested Twilight Payment as one of four horses to follow).

1. The numbers have it: The most successful saddlecloth numbers are 4 and 12, with 11 each. No.1 has 10, No.8 has nine and No.11 has had seven wins.

2. Barriers to victory: Horses in barriers 11 (eight wins) and five (seven wins) have been the most successful in the Cup. But if your horse has drawn barrier 18? You might as well rip up your ticket. The gate has been cursed and has never produced a Melbourne Cup winner. Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott’s Sir Lucan has drawn the alley this year.

3. Winning age: Four and five-year-old horses have won the cup 90 times. In the past 15 cups, 13 have been won by horses aged either four, five or six, with Almandin and last year’s winner Twilight Payment the exceptions to the recent rule. Almandin won as a seven-year-old in 2016 and Twilight Payment, who will defend his crown, became just the third eight-year-old to claim the Cup. Four-year-olds bred to southern hemisphere time have had a great record winning three of the last four years (Rekindling, Cross Counter and Vow And Declare).

4. Sex matters: Overall, stallions or geldings have won it 71 times, and no mare has been successful since the legendary Makybe Diva’s final triumph in 2005. But the girls are representing in slightly bigger numbers this year. Verry Elleegant, Miami Bound, She’s Ideel and Tralee Rose will all run on Tuesday.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Melbourne Cup contender Persan.

5. Watch the scales: The most successful weights in Melbourne Cup history are 54.5kg and 53kg (nine wins) followed by 52.5kg and 51kg (eight).

6. Colour your world: Check the jockey silks – the main colour of royal or navy blue has won 20 times while black has fared well too with 17 wins.

7. Shorten the odds: Horses with odds of 10-1 ($11) have won 16 times and those paying 8-1 ($9) have won 14 times. The Melbourne Cup hasn’t been a friendly race for favourites in recent years. Only Gai Waterhouse’s Fiorente (2013) has won as favourite since Makybe Diva in 2005.

Compute all those stats and you’re looking for a 10-1, four or five-year-old stallion or gelding wearing a number between 4 and 12, jumping from barriers 11 or five, carrying 54.5kg or 53kg wearing black or blue silks.

And guess what? You’re never going to find a horse that ticks every single box. But you might be able to narrow down your fancies.

This year a few horses might catch your eye using this formula.

The one that really stands out is Persan, who ran fifth in last year’s race and is trying to be the first Cup winner for Victorian-based partnership Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, who will saddle up four runners in the race.

Persan is a five-year-old gelding who will wear the No.12 saddlecloth, has black as his primary colour on his jockey silks and won’t be among one of the favoured runners in betting. You could do a lot worse than using this formula to back Persan.

Another who appeals is one of two Waterhouse runners, Knights Order. He’s been in disappointing form this campaign, but is his profile good enough to suggest he can improve in the Cup? He might be getting a touch long in the tooth (he’s seven), but will wear the No.11 saddlecloth, has to carry 53kg and has blue as part of his colours. Is it clutching at straws?

The other horse which might fit the bill is last year’s Victoria Derby winner Johnny Get Angry, trained by legendary former AFL coach Denis Pagan. The horse has been hopelessly out of form - rival jockey Glen Boss said he shouldn’t even be allowed into the race - but has a few things in his favour (four-year-old, No.10 saddlecloth and 53kg).

Where does that leave Incentivise? Not in a great place. While he might fit the right age for a profile of a Melbourne Cup winner, favourites have struggled in recent years, only two horses have ever carried exactly 57kg to win the Cup (Gold And Black was the last in 1977) and barrier 16 has only produced three winners.

So if you’re trying to find the Melbourne Cup winner and don’t know how, you could do worse than following the facts and figures and keep Persan, Knights Order and Johnny Get Angry in your thinking.