The A to Zaaki of Cup week: Top jockey James McDonald secures record 10th win

Kiwi jockey James McDonald will go down in Melbourne Cup Carnival folklore after breaking the record for most wins in a Cup week, bringing up his 10th winner in the Mackinnon Stakes on Zaaki.

There were only two group 1s on the final day of the Cup carnival at Flemington, but McDonald claimed both, after earlier riding clear in the VRC Sprint on Nature Strip.

The super sprinter won his second $2.2m Darley Classic (1200m) for his sixth Group One. He led in the middle down the straight course and stormed away in the last 200m. The 7yo has now won over $17m for trainer Chris Waller and his owners, including former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Nature Strip won the Darley Classic for his sixth Group One victory.

And after that triumph, McDonald then backed it up by claiming the Mackinnon Stakes.

READ MORE:

* Melbourne Cup win leaves Kiwi trainer Chris Waller overflowing with emotion

* New Zealand punters splurge a record $11.7 million on Melbourne Cup at the TAB

* No horse had ever won the Melbourne Cup from gate 18. Then a Kiwi jockey showed up



McDonald had been looking forward to partnering Zaaki in the Cox Plate when he made the decision to drive with Hugh Bowman to Victoria and quarantine for six days ahead of the Moonee Valley weight-for-age championship.

But the short-priced favourite was withdrawn on the morning of the race, leaving McDonald without a ride in the $5 million race.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images James Mcdonald rode to Melbourne Cup glory on Verry Elleegant on Tuesday.

But the Sydney star put that all behind him this week, riding a record 10 winners including four group 1 wins - first the Coolmore Stud Stakes on Home Affairs, and then the highlight, of course, the Melbourne Cup on Verry Elleegant.

Fittingly, it was Brett Prebble who crossed the Mackinnon Stakes line in second on Cascadian. Prebble – an idol of McDonald’s growing up – recorded nine Flemington carnival wins in both 1999 and 2000, and held the record for more than 20 years.

“He’s a legend, isn’t he,” Prebble told The Age of McDonald.

“He’s beaten my record, but there’s no one more fitting to do it. He’s a lovely person, a champion jockey, and he’s going to set all the records around Australia for years to come. He’s 29 years of age and, bless his heart, he’s a great person and good on him.”

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Brett Prebble, pictured winning a race on Tuesday, had his record of nine Cup-week wins broken by James McDonald.

McDonald said it was a thrill to claim the Cup week record.

“It is probably my greatest three weeks in the saddle. It started with The Everest, and it comes down to this fantastic carnival,” he said.

“[The week] started off with the Coolmore domination and then the Holy Grail, which was the most special one, and then capitalise on two more today.”

And McDonald said it was even more thrilling to share a hug with Prebble past the post.

“It was awesome ... that was really special to share that moment with him,” he said.

“Obviously you’ve seen a picture of me next to him 20 years ago and to obviously compete against a great calibre of riders in this jockeys’ room over this carnival is something special.”

The victory was trainer Annabel Neasham’s first at Flemington and her fifth at group 1 level. Zaaki now has provided three of those, with the other two coming from stablemate Mo’unga, who finished third in the Mackinnon.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images James McDonald rides Zaaki to the start before his record-breaking win of the Mackinnon Stakes.

“He’s a dominant horse and that’s what he can do when he’s in the zone,” McDonald said.

“It’s a shame for the connections obviously to miss two weeks ago, but as they say, that’s racing. But I give credit to Annabel, she’s persevered, she got over that little hiccup and moved on and she’s got a great race today.”

Neasham said it was satisfying to see the horse perform the way he did.

“I was so nervous beforehand. It’s so good for the team, Todd and Raphael who have been down here for six weeks and still running the show back at home, it’s a good team effort,” she said.

Prebble said Cascadian ran super at the 2000-metre trip.

“He ran it right through the line. I just needed a bum to get me into the race, but I didn’t have one,” he said.

“If I had that I definitely would have frightened him. I mightn’t have beaten him, but I would have eyeballed him for a long time.”

Damian Lane said Colette, who was on a seven-day back-up from her Empire Rose win, hit a flat spot and didn’t find again. Luke Currie said the tempo didn’t suit Superstorm, while Kerrin McEvoy simply said Hungry Heart was OK.

- With Stuff