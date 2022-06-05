Top trainer and Melbourne Cup runnerup jockey Toby Autridge dies, aged 60

Emotions will be running high at Hastings racecourse on Monday when Tommyra lines up in the K S Browne Hurdle (3100m) just a day after the death of his trainer and part-owner Toby Autridge.

At age 60, Autridge died at his Matamata home on Sunday morning. His death, after an acute deterioration in his health only days beforehand, came on the 33rd anniversary of one of the defining achievements of his jockey career, victory in the 1989 Great Northern Steeplechase (6400m) on the Mike Moroney-trained Tumblin Down.

Back then the Great Northern meeting was staged over the Saturday and Monday of Queen’s Birthday weekend and two days before his win on Tumblin Down, Autridge had won the Great Northern Hurdle (4190m) on the Graeme Rogerson and Keith Hawtin-trained Noble Heritage.

On the same horse he was to add the 1991 Wellington Steeplechase (5500m), the last win in a jumps jockey career that across a decade comprised 37 wins over country and another 29 over hurdles.

Autridge had proved his horsemanship long before that, having ridden 31 winners as a 15-year-old in his debut season, 1977-78, and another 49 the following season when he finished second on the apprentice table to Jim Cassidy.

As a member of a family embedded in racing – and in common with his two-year older brother Stephen, of small stature – it was natural that he would become a jockey.

Trish Dunell Toby Autridge (right) with brother Stephen (left) and father Bob.

By the age of 10, both Autridge boys had become trackwork riders for their father Bob, who mixed training with his main job as a farrier, and Toby followed his brother in signing as an apprentice.

His early rush of success was followed in November 1978 with an incredible second place in the Melbourne Cup (3200m) on the Alan Pringle-trained Dandaleith, going down in a photo-finish to local stayer Arwon, ridden by one of Victoria’s leading jockeys of that era, Harry White.

Later that season the 16-year-old won the Wellington Cup (3200m) on Big Gamble and by the time he completed his apprenticeship he had attracted the interest of leading Singapore trainer Ivan Allan.

With wins that included a Singapore Derby (1800m), that was the first overseas experience that saw him also ride winners in Macau, where he was second and third on the premiership, as well as Mauritius and Australia.

After beginning his career weighing less than 40 kilograms, Autridge’s frame grew to the point that in the early 1980s he was forced to take up jumps riding with its higher scale.

Ten years after his Melbourne Cup second, he returned to Australia and went one better aboard Te Akau Lad in one of the last jumps races contested in Sydney, the November 1989 Tui Transtasman Hurdle (3200m) at Rosehill, in which he beat another New Zealand galloper, Look At Me, ridden by Graeme Lord.

While still riding over jumps Autridge had also taken out his trainer’s licence, going into his partnership with his father and winning the 1988 group one New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m), group two Desert Gold Stakes (1600m) and Eight Carat Classic (1600m) with Olga’s Pal, who shared that season’s Filly of the Year honours with Kate’s Myth.

Eventually his weight stabilised to the point that he made a return to flat riding, when major wins included the 1992 group one Ellerslie Sires’ Produce Stakes (1200m) on Kaaptive Edition and the 1998 group one Avondale Gold Cup (2200m) on Yes Indeed.

However the irony of the decision to restrict his riding to the supposedly safer flat was that in 1999 Autridge suffered career-ending – and near fatal – injuries in a race fall at Ruakaka.

A broken neck, lower back and multiple rib fractures that left him with both lungs punctured meant a long recovery.

It was a hard road getting his health and life itself into some order after what he described as having been “to hell and back”, but in that he had the support of his second wife Debbie as well as his children Josh and Chloe, and over the past decade he had built a respectable record with his small racing team.

The star of the show has been the talented jumper Tommyra, whose 11 wins include the K S Browne (3350m), Hawke’s Bay (3100m) and Waikato Hurdles (3200m). Having ridden more than 700 winners as a jockey, the last of Autridge’s 69 wins as a trainer came just two weeks ago when Shocking Bill scored at Avondale.

On Monday Tommyra will attempt a second K S Browne Hurdle win and there will also be runners in the late trainer’s name at Wednesday’s home town meeting.

“I’m not sure if Tommyra will be at peak for his first jumps race this prep, but you can guarantee there’ll be plenty of us wanting to carry him home,” said Autridge’s brother Stephen with undisguised feeling.

Back at the Matamata racecourse on Friday, a large gathering is anticipated when the racing community from near and far joins in farewelling one of its favourite sons. – NZ Racing Desk