Synthetic track at Awapuni racecourse nears completion

Race chief executive Tim Savell says the synthetic track at Awapuni will be a great asset for Palmerston North.

Racing capacity at Awapuni in Palmerston North is set to expand as the racecourse’s synthetic track nears completion.

Work started in January on the new Awapuni track, which is being built on the inside of the existing main track, and it should be completed by mid-July.

The first race meeting is scheduled for May next year once a lengthy spell of training has been done on it.

The Race group runs racing at Awapuni and Trentham in Wellington and chief executive Tim Savell said the new track would be most advantageous in winter when the weather was poor.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The synthetic track at Awapuni is nearing completion.

“It’s forte is winter. The theory behind the synthetic track and the weather is you’re not losing race meetings.”

About 215 horses were based at Awapuni and Savell hoped it would double to about 400 in the future, which would increase the number of people employed. A new stable was being built too.

An extra 12 race days have been scheduled for next winter.

“You know in five years’ time you can run on this day without any hassle. It gives the industry certainty and Awapuni is one of the major racing centres really, the hub for Central Districts.”

Awapuni is home to the Marton, Rangitīkei, Feilding and Manawatū racing clubs.

The course cost $13.5 million, with most of the money coming from the Provincial Growth Fund. Race contributed $3m.

Savell said there was a lot of growth in the industry so to get the new track was a great result.

“On time and under budget, it’s going to be a real asset for the city.”

The cutting work to put the new surface in only started in April after the inner training track was dug up. The training tracks have been moved to the inside of the course.

“It’s a beautiful camber, it’s a work of art. The drainage is really good.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The synthetic track means race meetings will be able to be held in winter with certainty.

Awapuni hasn’t been used for racing recently to allow construction staff to work uninterrupted. A recent Feilding Jockey Club meeting was moved to Woodville.

There’s already a layer of seal and gravel on the track, which resembled a road at the moment, with more of both to be added.

Then the synthetic track surface, made of a waxy, sandy material, will be added.

“The actual product [put on] is 10 centimetres thick for 1500 metres and 20m wide. It’s world standard.”

Once the track is in use a machine runs over it to smooth it. Australian company Martin Collins will do track maintenance.

Fulton Hogan Canterbury is doing the work on the track.

New drainage has been put in and cabling has been put in to future proof the course in case they want to put in lighting in the future so twilight race meetings can be held.

They have also been given a grant from Central Energy Trust for a big screen.