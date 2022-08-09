Young jockey dies after serious fall at Waikato racecourse

Taiki Yanagida, 28, has died after being badly injured in a horse racing fall in Cambridge last week.

A young jockey placed in a coma after a serious racing accident in Waikato has died.

Taiki Yanagida, 28, was riding at the Cambridge Jockey Club during one of the last races of the day when his horse fell and he suffered serious injuries to his head and spine last Wednesday.

The Japanese-born jockey was riding his mount Te Atatu Pash when the horse came down on top of him 250m from the finish line.

He was placed on life support at Waikato Hospital after the accident, and died on Tuesday night, his manager Ted McLachlan said.

Trish Dunell The young jockey had a serious accident while racing at a Waikato Jockey Club on Wednesday. (Pictured above) Cambridge Jockey Club.

McLachlan, who had been visiting Yanagida regularly in hospital, described him as a “universally liked member of the racing community”, and said the rising star of the sport would be dearly missed.

Yanagida’s mother, Kayano, from Japan, had arrived in New Zealand last Friday along with Yanagida’s sister.

Race stewards had opened and adjourned an enquiry into the fall after taking initial evidence from riders.

Yanagida was dislodged from his horse Te Atatu Pash when the mare fell passing the 250m mark, the report said.

The horse underwent a post-race veterinary examination and was found to have external superficial trauma to the face.

Yanagida was attended to by paramedics before being transferred to Waikato Hospital. A second rider who fell in the incident, Ryan Elliot, was cleared from serious injury by the on-course doctor, the report said.