Promising mare Mustang Valley excels in Awapuni feature race

Courtney Barnes is a picture of concentration as she guides Mustang Valley to victory in the group three Boehringer Ingelheim Metric Mile on Saturday.

RACING: The impressive Mustang Valley lifted her game several notches on Saturday as she claimed her first success at stakes level, taking out the Boehringer Ingelheim Metric Mile at Awapuni.

The four-year-old daughter of Vanbrugh had been competitive at the highest level during her three-year-old campaign where she numbered stakes placings in the Sunline Vase (2100m) and Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) will also finishing a creditable fifth in the New Zealand One Thousand Guineas (1600m).

Trainer Andrew Forsman gave the mare a decent winter spell and she returned for her spring campaign with a runner-up finish at Te Rapa before bolting home over 1400m at Hastings earlier in September.

Encouraged by that performance Forsman lined her up in Saturday’s group three 1550m feature and she didn’t disappoint as she steamed home out wide in the hands of Courtney Barnes to register her third win from just 15 career starts.

READ MORE:

* Heavy fall scratches jockey Leah Hemi from Boxing Day meeting at Awapuni

* Francaletta favourite for Taranaki Breeders' Stakes

* Prom Queen popular with punters in massive Pick6



Settled near the rear in the early stages, Barnes didn’t make her run on the mare until nearing the 600m where she took her to the outside and quickly moved around the field to loom into contention on the home turn.

Barnes asked for a final effort at the 300m and Mustang Valley bounded clear to hit the line over two lengths to the good of Aromatic, who battled on strongly to take second from pacemaker Deerfield who fought on well for third.

Forsman, who was hosted by some of his owners at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground where Geelong and Sydney clashed in the AFL grand final, admitted he had only caught the final 400m of the race.

“We were having trouble watching the race as we couldn’t get much of a signal, but I managed to see the last 400m which was fairly impressive,” he said.

“I thought Courtney did a great job as I did tell her that she is a mare who will knock off on you if you leave her to her own devices, and she kept her up to the mark in the straight when she put that break on them.

“She has really strengthened up this time in and while she was very good as a three-year-old, she was probably doing it all on natural ability.”

Forsman will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Hawke’s Bay this week with Mustang Valley still holding a nomination for next Saturday’s Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) at Hastings.

“She goes well on rain affected tracks so if they get the rain predicted at Hastings during the week then we are likely to push ahead with a start in the group one,” he said.

Mustang Valley’s victory on Saturday provided the in-form Forsman stable with an Awapuni double, with Eagle Tarzan scoring in a Rating 65 event earlier on the card.