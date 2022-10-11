Greyhound trainer disqualified after dog tests positive for methamphetamine

Foxton greyhound trainer Maree Gowan has been disqualified for 18 months after her dog Big Time Cardy tested positive for methamphetamine. (File pic)

A greyhound trainer who actively tried to thwart racing stewards from testing one of her dogs, which subsequently came back positive for methamphetamine, will be out of the industry for 18 months.

Foxton trainer Maree Jeanette Gowan​ spent more than two hours trying to stop stewards testing, at one point saying tests could not happen as she had fed her dog half a pie.

She was given the 18-month disqualification by the Racing Integrity Board in October after it earlier found her guilty of entering a dog which had meth in its system.

The dog, named Big Time Cardy​, tested positive for meth and amphetamine – meth breaks down in the body into amphetamines – after running a trial race at Manawatū Raceway in June.

READ MORE:

* Trainer banned for 3 years after she and horse test positive for meth

* Winning greyhound tests positive for horse drug that trainer claims was from tainted meat

* Trainer exonerated of any blame after horses tested positive for meth



But Gowan was not keen on Big Time Cardy being tested, stalling for about two hours and 15 minutes.

She said the test was “out of competition” so should not happen, wanted a written direction to kennel her dog – something not required – said a steward did not meet her, the dog had been fed half of a pie and a supplement drink and a kennel mat was wet.

A urine sample came back positive for the substances.

Gowan also gave a urine sample, which was positive for cannabis but negative for meth, although meth residues were found in or near the driver’s side of her vehicle.

She told the board she had no idea how Big Time Cardy tested positive, suggesting she may have touched clothing contaminated by meth while working in a laundry, transferring the drug to her car by contact.

She had used the drug about 25 years ago, but denied recent use.

The board said the presence of meth in the front of Gowan’s vehicle reinforced the idea someone associated with her training operation was involved with meth.

Racing investigator Georgina Murrow​ wanted Gowan banned for three years due to her refusal to take personal responsibility and obstructive attitude.

Gowan said she should only be fined, noting another of her dogs at the Manawatū Raceway in June tested negative.

Greyhounds were her main income source and she still had no idea how Big Time Cardy came into contact with meth.

The board said the other dog testing negative was irrelevant, given Big Time Cardy was positive.

Furthermore, dogs had to be negative at all times, not just during competition racing.

A disqualification had to be imposted to deter other trainers, the board said.

“It is vital for the protection of greyhounds, as well to promote the integrity and community perception of [greyhound racing], that high standards of care are adhered to whether in or out of scheduled competition.”

The board agreed Gowan was obstructive, saying she had no remorse, contrition or regret.