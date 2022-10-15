Giga Kick runs down Sir Steve Hansen's Nature Strip to claim A$6m Everest first prize

Craig Williams always wanted to have a bunny for the unbeaten three-year-old Giga Kick, he just never thought it would be world champion sprinter Nature Strip.

On a day that was supposed to be Nature Strip’s triumphant homecoming in The Everest, he become a marker for the next generation as Giga Kick stormed past him in the shadows of the post.

It fulfilled an Everest prediction by Giga Kick’s jockey Craig Williams after he won the Vain Stakes in August, a year earlier than expected.

READ MORE:

* Ex-All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen calls for Nature Strip's trainer Chris Waller to win Halberg

* Kiwi jockey James McDonald in running to earn $1 million in 10 weeks

* Co-owner Sir Steve Hansen likens Nature Strip to Sonny Bill Williams after Everest win



“He always had that in him, he just needed a bunny to show how good he is,” Williams said. “He just let go late, but he is still a baby and is going to get better. When I spoke to the team after he won at Caulfield, I said, ‘This horse can win The Everest’. I just didn’t think it would be a month and a half later.”

Giga Kick came into The Everest with no pressure after a late call-up for James Harron’s slot only a fortnight ago. It was a long way from the focus on Nature Strip, co-owned by former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen. But the three-year-old might have to get used to a similar focus now.

Nature Strip, a natural frontrunner, never got in from his wide gate and was left a sitting shot late after a frantic tempo.

There was intent from inside with Joyful Fortune and Eduardo, which tracked three wide kicking up to keep Nature Strip. It left the favourite out in the cheap seats but jockey James McDonald still had Nature Strip under control.

“If we had drawn a bit softer we might have been able to get an easy run,” Nature Strip’s trainer Chris Waller lamented. “He was very brave and showed good fight, but those horses come really quickly and he had nothing left.”

McDonald had coasted up the rise on Nature Strip and put paid to his fellow leaders but only put 1½ lengths on the rest of the field at the 200m mark and they started to storm at 100m.

“He ran really well. Obviously, just off the course a bit and got taken wider on the bend. That was race done,” McDonald said.

Nature Strip had the lead 50m from the post, by the 30m Private Eye was going to beat him and then Giga Kick flew to victory.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Craig Williams, right, guides Giga Kick past pre-race favourite Nature Strip to win The Everest race.

“I never hit the front,” Private Eye’s jockey Brenton Avdulla said. “I thought was about to and Giga Kick just went straight past me. I thought I was the winner there for two strides. I had the big horse covered in front of me and then the three-year-old got me late. He was awesome.”

Those from the back came with such a rush that Giga Kick won by a long head from Private Eye with Mazu only a half-length third, just in front of the gallant Nature Strip.

It left Williams in awe of Giga Kick, which is yet to turn three by his birthdate.

“It was his fifth ever race start,” Williams said. “I trust him as a trainer and he trusts me as a rider. We had to trust the horse today. When he felt pressure and the door was going to close on him, you could just feel him kick up underneath me and surge. He just had that will to win.”

Williams got his own piece of history becoming the only jockey to win racing’s grand slam of the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and the Golden Slipper to add an Everest trophy to his haul.

Giga Kick owner Jonathan Munz watched from New York, leaving his racing manager of 20 years, Rod Douglas, to assess what is next for Giga Kick, most likely the Coolmore Stud Stakes.

“I don’t know what I can say,” Douglas said. “Shoals started Everest favourite and won three group 1s but this horse has probably just gone past her. He is probably going to be back here, all going well, for this race for the next couple of years.”