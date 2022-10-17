Four jockeys left on racetrack after chaotic fall at Hastings

Four jockeys fall in a domino effect after finishing line drama at Hastings.

Four jockeys were left strewn across a Hawke’s Bay race track after falling from their horses in a nasty incident which resulted in top jockey Opie Bosson being banned from riding for six weeks.

Two of the jockeys were stood down from riding for the remainder of the day, with one – apprentice Faye Lazet – having possible concussion. None of their horses actually fell in the dramatic finish to a Group III race at Hastings on Saturday, one of the country’s premier racing days.

Bosson was riding Times Ticking which finished strongly to win the Red Badge Spring Sprint, but just short of the winning post the two horses on his inside – Old Town Road ridden by Lisa Allpress and Tavis Court ridden by Lazet – were severely crowded, with both jockeys hitting the turf.

As the following jockeys tried to avoid their fallen rivals, Darren Danis (Cross Roads) and Mereama Hudson (Pull No Punches) were unseated from their horses. Neither jockey was injured.

At a judicial hearing after the race, Bosson admitted a charge of careless riding. His riding licence was suspended for six weeks and he was fined $1000.

Trackside Faye Lazet, in tangerine colours, and Lisa Allpress (blue cap) fall from their horses.

The charge details said he permitted Times Ticking to shift inwards when not sufficiently clear of Allpress’s and Lazet’s horses.

The riding ban means that Bosson will miss New Zealand Cup week – a potentially lucrative carnival for jockeys of his calibre – in November.

He has indicated he won’t appeal the length of the ban.

“I think I’ll just cop it on the chin, but it’s not ideal to be out at this time of year,” Bosson told NZ Racing Desk.

“I’ll try to keep myself busy and stay on top of my weight.”

TRISH DUNELL Opie Bosson on Times Ticking after their win on Saturday.

Racing fans were denied any replays of the incident on Trackside on Saturday, but the channel has now shown different angles of the incident on its Monday programme, Weigh-In. One view shows Allpress yelling, indicating she is in difficulty, while the head-on view shows Bosson attempt to straighten his horse just before the finish line, but the horse lugs in again, causing the falls.

Allpress suffered a hip injury, but rode at the Rotorua meeting on Sunday.

Bosson, 42, is one of New Zealand’s best known jockeys, a favourite among punters, and is the premier rider for the powerful Te Akau stable. His suspension starts on October 29 and he is able ride again from December 10.

His suspension follows a recent nine weeks’ ban for Sam Weatherley, who was found guilty of the more serious charge of reckless riding over an incident in which fellow jockey Taiki Yanagida later died from his injuries.

Yanagida, 28, died in Waikato Hospital on August 9, six days after he fell from his horse in the race at Cambridge Racecourse.

Weatherley made what was described at this judicial hearing as an “abrupt” and “aggressive” turn on his horse and Yanagida fell to the track when his horse stumbled. He was then struck by another horse following close behind.

Weatherley, 23, had met with Yanagida’s family to express “his concern and sorrow”, the judgment issued after his hearing said.