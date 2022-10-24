James McDonald hailed as 'best jockey in world' after Cox Plate triumph

Multiple Melbourne Cup winning hoop Glen Boss has described James McDonald as the world’s top jockey after the Sydney-based Kiwi piloted Anamoe to a masterful victory in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in Melbourne.

It was McDonald’s first Cox Plate win and Boss, who won the race four times, was in awe of McDonald’s skill and judgment.

"He's the best jockey in the world," the now retired Boss told Racing.com.

"I've been saying that for 18 months, two years. He's just starting to get into his rhythm now, he's seeing them like watermelons."

Anamoe, from the Godolphin stable of Bart Cummings’ grandson James Cummings, proved punters on the mark as the warm favourite won his fourth Group I event for the season, beating the fast finishing I’m Thunderstruck and the overseas raider El Bodegon.

It was McDonald’s seventh Group I success during a season which only started at the beginning of August. He now has 72 Group I wins.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images James McDonald, left, is congratulated by Glen Boss after riding Anamoe to win the Cox Plate on Saturday.

"He rode the best horse like the best horse should be ridden, uncomplicated," Boss, who had three Melbourne Cup wins on the great mare Makybe Diva, said.

"He makes it look too easy. He just makes it look very, very simple, and that's what he does.

"He's just different to most of the jockeys I've seen in the past. He's the best I've seen,’’ Boss told Racing.com.

McDonald, who hails from Cambridge and proved himself New Zealand’s best jockey before shifting to Sydney in 2012, told reporters he thrived on racing’s major events.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images McDonald and trainer James Cummings celebrate after Anamoe’s victory

"I love these days," McDonald told Racing.com.

"I don't know what it is. I turn up and do my best and if I get the little things right throughout a meeting, a) arriving feeling well and strong and things will look after themselves, and I'm on the right horses.”

A trip to the Dubai World Cup beckons for Anamoe, while McDonald looks for further spring riches with the ride on Kiwi horse Sharp ‘N’ Smart in the Victoria Derby next Saturday.

Sharp ‘N' Smart, trained by Graeme and Debbie Rogerson, won the Group I Spring Champion Stakes (2000m) at Randwick on Saturday.

The Kiwi raider, who impressed during the Queensland winter, is unbeaten in his two starts in Sydney this preparation is the $5 third favourite for the famous race, behind Mr Maestro and Berkeley Square.

McDonald will also ride another Kiwi star in La Crique, trained by Katrina Alexander, in Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) and classy filly In Secret in the Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), both Group I events on the Flemington card.