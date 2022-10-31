Rain, wind, hail to chill racegoers at Melbourne Cup

Timaru woman Shirley Piddington remembers the excitement of going to the Melbourne Cup 70 years ago.

Racegoers will have to brave a chilly day at Flemington tomorrow (local time) with rain and even hail forecast for Cup Day.

It's part of a snap return to winter temperatures across the country's south-east this week, following storms and damaging winds forecast for today.

Jonathan How from the Bureau of Meteorology ﻿told Today that Melbourne would have showers "on and off" through the day tomorrow, with the possibility of hail and a storm.

"The cold air is moving up and there could be hail out there," he said.

"Definitely wear your jacket, make sure your fascinators are tied down as well, it will be quite windy out there.﻿"

Elsewhere, a November snow has been forecast for alpine areas down to 800m in Victoria and New South Wales.

"We are at the end of spring but for many people it will feel like winter," How said.

Snow flurries are also expected for the Blue Mountains and Flinders Ranges.﻿

Jack Thomas The field jumps from the barriers during the 2020 Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

The coldest weather is expected on Tuesday night (local time), after which temperatures will start to warm up again.

﻿Storms moving across inland

Three states are facing damaging winds and forecast thunderstorms today as a deepening low and cold front move eastward across Australia.

South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales are all once again under the gun, with South Australia recording close to 100,000 lightning strikes overnight.﻿

Weatherzone reported another thunderstorm outbreak was expected today﻿ in the east.

Diego Fedele/Getty Images The sun will not be out at this year for the Melbourne Cup.

﻿Western NSW and northern Victoria are set to get the worst of the weather this morning, before the storms spread into Queensland.

There is a potential for flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds of more than 90km/hr.

Gusts of over 100km were recorded yesterday, with 102km winds sweeping through the outback town of Coober Pedy.﻿

By Tuesday morning (local time), the weather system causing the damage will be crossing the Queensland coast and out of NSW.

Multiple weather and flood warnings remain in place across NSW and Victoria.﻿

