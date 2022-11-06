Catriona Williams' pride and joy Roch 'N' Horse wins $3m Champions Sprint

Wairarapa’s Catriona Williams brushed away tears of delight as her wonder mare, Roch ‘N’ Horse, downed the world’s top-rated sprinter Nature Strip at Champions Day at Flemington in Melbourne.

“How lucky we are to have this horse,’’ Williams said after Roch ‘N’ Horse won the A$3 million (NZ$3.26m) Champions Sprint on Saturday at the same course where she won the A$1.5m Newmarket sprint in March as a giant-killing 100-to-one outsider.

Many considered the earlier win as an opportunistic one, but Williams always considered she was right up with the best sprinters in Australia, and Saturday’s win justified that view, as Roch ‘N’ Horse ran down Nature Strip, who has former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen among his owners. Giga Kick, who won the $16m Everest sprint in Sydney, was fifth.

“She’s proved it’s no fluke,’’ Williams told Racing.com.

It wasn’t $100 for the win this time, but $24 was still a nice price and the win caused scenes of great joy in the birdcage as Williams, the founder of the CatWalk Spinal Cord Injury Research Trust, was hugged by her husband Sam, who operates the Little Avondale Stud near Masterton. Sam Williams had missed the big win in March, watching that race from a pub in Turangi.

“Today is really special because Sam is here ...and nearly all her owners are here today to share in the fun,” Catriona Williams told Racing.com. “As she was coming up I kept thinking she is going to do it, I think she is going to do it. And then to pass all those really great horses and do it here, again at Flemington...somebody just said ‘holy shit’. This is why we love racing.’’

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Jockey Jamie Mott salutes Roch 'N' Horse’s syndicate manager Catriona Williams, left, after winning the A$3m Champions Sprint at Flemington on Saturday.

She had a special call-out to Sam’s father Buzz who was injured by a horse back home in Wairarapa on Saturday. “He is going to be thrilled and hopefully there is lots of champagne flowing at home at LA [Little Avondale].’’

Williams founded the CatWalk trust to support researchers in their bid to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, after becoming a tetraplegic in a riding accident in 2002.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Mott rides Roch ‘N’ Horse to victory in the Champions Sprint.

Roch ‘N’ Horse, whose sire Per Incanto stands at Little Avondale, was offered for sale as a yearling, but failed to meet the auction reserve of $40,000. Her win on Saturday saw her race earnings top the NZ$3m mark, with $1.8m the winning purse for the Champions Sprint.

”When you get a great girl, you get a really good one and we have been lucky with Roch ‘N’ Horse,” Williams told Racing.com.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Catriona Williams, with husband Sam, second from left, jockey Jamie Mott and trainer Mike Moroney, left.

Roch ‘N’ Horse is trained at Flemington by Kiwi Mike Moroney and was ridden by Jamie Mott, who secured the mount when regular rider Patrick Moloney was suspended.

“All of my staff have done a great job with her and she can be a little bit cantankerous every now and then but they have worked with her and she is really enjoying being here and is racing really well,” Moroney said.

Nature Strip, who is trained by Chris Waller in Sydney and was ridden by fellow Kiwi expat James McDonald, has now won more than A$20m for Hansen and his group of fellow owners.

Another Kiwi mare, Levante, trained by Ken and Bev Kelso at Matamata, finished strongly for fourth.