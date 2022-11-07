The Butcher boys line up for big New Zealand Trotting Cup milestone

David Butcher, right, gets an unexpected kiss from part-owner Rob Carr after winning the 2008 New Zealand Trotting Cup with Changeover.

Win or lose Tuesday, November 8, 2022 will be a day to savour for the Butcher family.

David Butcher and sons Zachary and Benjamin will all line up in the New Zealand Trotting Cup - it's the first time in nearly 80 years that a father and two sons have all driven in the great race.

David will drive Kaikoura Cup winner Kango, while Zachary, 31, links up with Old Town Road and Benjamin, 27, takes the reins behind B D Joe.

It will be David's 16th New Zealand Cup drive and he has been involved in Cups with one of his sons before, just not both of them.

In 2020 Benjamin was 11th with Check In and David 14th with Triple Eight.

And in 2012 Zachary finished sixth with Pembrook Benny and David 14th with Jarcullembra.

David's sole Cup success was with Changover in 2008.

Trackside Auckland-trained Copy That wins the 2021 NZ Trotting Cup at Addington for driver Blair Orange.

The next year David and his brother Phil were both involved, with David and Changeover finishing fifth, and Phil 15th with Awesome Armbro.

David and Phil were the second generation of Butchers to drive in the Cup following on from their father John who drove Tobias three times in the mid to late 1960s. His best finish was a fourth in the Cup won by Lordship in 1966.

Zachary heads into the Cup after bringing up his 900th driving success with Jack The Builder at Alexandra Park on Friday night. Jack The Builder is trained by John Dickie who also prepares his Cup drive, Old Town Road.

The Butchers have spoken regularly of the race within a race when it comes to their rivalry.

Just recently Benjamin said: “There’s only two people you love beating in racing – your dad and your brother. There’s always a lot of banter and a bit of fun but we’re all very competitive and it’s always the goal to beat each other.”

Supplied Zachary Butcher, after winning the invited drivers' series at Waikouaiti in 2015.

Since the first New Zealand Cup in 1904 there have only been five instances of a father and two sons driving against each other. This will be the first time in 79 years.

In 1927 there was James "Scotty" Bryce with sons James Junior and Andrew, with Andrew winning with Kohara. And the Holmes family did it four times in 1936, ‘37, ‘38 and ‘43. Freeman Holmes was the father, and his sons Maurice and Freeman Junior drove in the same Cup in 1936, ‘37 and ‘38 while in 1943 it was Freeman Holmes senior, Maurice and brother Allan.

- Harness Racing NZ