New Zealand Trotting Cup: Copy That wins the big race at Addington

The North Island horse won the $600,000 race for a second consecutive year.

Copy That has done it again.

The race favourite from the North Island repeated the success of last year by winning the $600,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Driver Blair Orange darts clear with Copy That to win the NZ Trotting Cup at Addington on Tuesday.

Driven by Blair Orange, the Ray Green-trained Copy That became a dual Cup winner by sailing home to win the 3200m race at Addington Raceway with relative ease.

Having led most of the way, Copy That held-off Majestic Cruiser by three-quarters of a length. Spankem and Akuta finished third and fourth, having confirmed their placings after a steward's enquiry.

Copy That paid $3.70 to win at the tote.

Last year Green was forced to watch the horse win from his Lincoln Farm base because of the pandemic. This time he was at the track to witness the victory, and paid tribute to the horse that was driven to perfection by Orange.

”You nailed it,’' Green, 77, said when a Trackside TV presenter noted it was clear that Copy That meant a great deal to him. “It is much nicer to, sort of, witness it. It's great.'’

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT The crowds returned to the New Zealand Trotting Cup in Christchurch after Covid-19 prevented punters attending last year's meeting.

When asked what he was thinking when Orange guided the horse to the front of the field at the start of the race, Green said he was confident of success.

“I thought he would win. And, yeah, he has won well. I’m pretty happy. He is pretty tough. He has got it all. He is the real deal.’’

Orange was equally delighted, after guiding the horse to a second consecutive victory.

“It hasn't really quite sunk in,’’ Orange said. “We got the start really well. We found the front, we had to do a little bit to get there. But then we sort of controlled it for a good period before we had a little bit of speed outside us.

Copy That again won the NZ Trotting Cup with Blair Orange as driver.

“But it shows just what a good horse he is and Ray has done a fantastic job to get him back from Australia at full fitness, and at the top of his game.’’

Last year Copy That also led most of the way, with no-one challenging him early. For the repeat performance the horse settled easily into his work, and as he turned for home he looked set to defend his title.

The punters who backed the five-year-old weren’t to be disappointed. This was to be Orange's third win in the cup as a driver. His first was on Cruz Bromac in 2019.

Having won his last two starts Copy That deserved his status as the pre-race favourite.

“I said to a few people I haven’t driven a horse for a long time that gave me the feel in Auckland, three or four weeks ago,’’ Orange added. “I had a lot of confidence coming into today after those last couple of runs.’’

The public were welcomed back to the biggest event for the year at Addington after the club decided to close the race day to all expect owners, members, corporate partners and workers in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rakero Rebel was scratched on the morning of the seventh race on the card, the Nevele R Fillies Series Final for three-year-old fillies, following allegations it had been administrated a prohibited substance.

A Racing Integrity Board investigation into the allegations involving Rakero Rebel has been launched.

The race, which had a total stake of $140,000, was won by True Fantasy.