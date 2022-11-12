New Zealand Cup race meeting postponed to Monday due to unsafe track at Riccarton

The New Zealand Cup meeting at Riccarton has been abandoned (file photo).

One of the country’s biggest race days, the New Zealand Cup meeting at Riccarton, Christchurch, has been postponed after three races due to an unsafe track.

Chief stipendiary steward John Oatham confirmed just before 2pm on Saturday that the meeting was off, after a horse slipped on the track during race three.

1 NEWS It’s believed to be the first time the event has been called off so early in the day.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing said the remaining nine races on the card, including the group one New Zealand 1000 Guineas, the New Zealand Cup and Stewards Stakes will be raced at Riccarton on Monday.

A sellout crowd of around 15,000 was expected for the third day of the week-long cup carnival under sunny skies.

Alden Williams/Stuff Leonard Stewart, trainer of Ekstremiss in the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton.

Harmonious, ridden by apprentice Lily Sutherland, slipped but didn’t fall around the home bend, which Oatham described as “a significant slip”.

After jockeys and stewards inspected the track, and machinery was used to try and alleviate the problem, it was agreed the meeting was over for the day.

“There are concerns that areas in the middle of the track seem to be a bit wetter than other areas. That’s the comment we’ve had from riders; it’s a little bit inconsistent whether that’s due to irrigation with all the wind we’ve had in Canterbury,” Oatham told Trackside TV.

“It’s a bit of a sweaty base under good lush spring growth which can be an issue, then underneath it’s still relatively firm so as they take the top off they’re just moving on it.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images A sellout crowd of 15,000 was expected for day three of the meeting (file photo).

Jockey Kylie Williams expressed her concerns before the meeting was called off.

“There is quite a big slip mark where Lily’s horse has slipped. There’s a lot of moisture in the grass and the moisture hasn’t gone into the track and there’s a real hard pan underneath. And there’s actually quite a strip of the track that’s the same. So it’s not looking too good, unfortunately,” Williams told Trackside TV.

Trainer Leonard Stewart had travelled 160km up from Timaru for the races. He had three horses scheduled to run, including Ekstremiss in the NZ Cup.

The cancellations were “disappointing”, he said.

TRACKSIDE/SKY SPORT The North Island horse won the $600,000 race for a second consecutive year.

At 90, Stewart reckoned he was “most likely” one of the most senior trainers there. He had travelled up for the Riccarton races nearly every single year since 1972 – minus a few in the 90s.

“I’ve got a crook leg anyway, so golfing wouldn’t be much good.”

Racing was also a family affair for Stewart.

“I’ve got a granddaughter who loves the horses – that’s a big part of it.

“I told her when she was about four I’d have to get her a pony. She stuck her lip out and said I don’t want a pony, I want a racehorse.”

-Additional reporting Amber Allott