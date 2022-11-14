Legarto keeps unbeaten record despite pre-race drama in 1000 Guineas

Ken Kelso trained galloper wins its fourth successive race in the group one feature at Riccarton.

Top filly Legarto overcame pre-race drama to maintain her unbeaten record in the group one New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on Monday.

A hot $1.35 favourite for the $400,000 three-year-old fillies’ classic which was postponed from Saturday, Legarto proved difficult to load into the starting gates, and gave her connections and backers a scare when her bridle broke.

The other runners were backed out of the gates as Legarto’s bridle was replaced, but she was still reluctant to take her place when the runners were loaded a second time and was a little fractious once she was in the gate prior to the field being sent on their way.

However, everything went smoothly for both Legarto and jockey Ryan Elliot as she unleashed a devastating turn of foot 300m from the line, scoring by 4-3/4 lengths from Best Seller, with Blue Solitaire the best of the trio saddled by Shane Kennedy and Anna Furlong in third place.

“I aged about 10 years with the drama at the start,” Legarto’s co-trainer Ken Kelso said.

“It’s a big relief, and I don’t want to go through that again. I’m glad it’s all over.”

Race Images South Legarto, right, ridden by Ryan Elliot, wins the 1000 Guineas with ease at Riccarton.

It was payback of sorts for Kelso, who trains with his wife Bev at Matamata, after some unfortunate defeats in the race, most notably with Bounding, who was beaten into second as an odds-on favourite in 2013 after being caught three wide for the journey.

He said the only unfortunate thing about the victory was that Bev wasn’t able to make the journey to Christchurch to watch the race due to her health.

“It’s a huge result, it’s just a pity she’s not here to witness it,” Kelso said. “We’ve been a team for a long time, we’ve been training together for 40-odd years, but I’m sure she got a hell of a lot of excitement and relief, like I did, after that.”

A $90,000 purchase at the New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale at Karaka in 2021, Legarto is raced by many of the same connections as the multiple group 1-winning mare Levante, including former Waikato Racing Club chief executive Tony Enting.

Elliot said the pre-race drama was something he didn’t need on such a short-priced favourite but that the race itself was drama-free by comparison.

“We got a really nice possie from the gate. I just elected to slot three wide, just to get to the better ground as well, and when Best Seller came out to meet me, to get a bit of cover on the back of her, especially with that head-on wind in the straight.

“She was just absolutely trotting and sensational. She’s something else, isn’t she?”

Kelso said Legarto – now with four wins from as many starts – would have a short break before being aimed at the Karaka Million Three-Year-Old Classic (1600m) at Pukekohe on January 21.

After the drama of Saturday’s postponement due to an unsafe track, the final day of the cup carnival was completed without incident on Monday with a much smaller crowd.

Favourites also took out the other two features: the Stewards Stakes (1200m) and New Zealand Cup (3200m), both at group three level.

Buoyant, trained by Sabin Kirkland in Invercargill and ridden by Michael McNab, was too strong for the Kevin Myers-trained Kopua in the Stewards as a $3.60 favourite, winning by three lengths.

Myers later had something to celebrate when Aljay, ridden by Tina Comignaghi and a $2.80 favourite, held off the Ashley Meadows-trained Inmyshadow by a long head in a stirring finish to the 159th edition of the two-mile race.

- NZ Racing Desk