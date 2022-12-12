Awapuni loses race meetings due to unsafe track

Racing was abandoned at Awapuni Racecourse on Saturday due to the track being.

Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North has lost its next two race meetings after Saturday’s races were abandoned due to the unsafe nature of the track.

Rain on the day created a slippery patch on the surface that led to several horses slipping during the first race. An inspection by jockeys, trainers and track officials resulted in the meeting being abandoned.

Now, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has announced racing will not be possible this weekend or on Boxing Day for safety reasons.

Reports were being done to determine what was wrong with the track.

A synthetic race track has been built at Awapuni which is designed to avoid race meeting cancellations when it’s wet, but the track won’t be used for a race day until May. It has been used for training, jump outs and trials.

The meeting that was abandoned on Saturday will be run at Te Rapa in Hamilton this weekend.

The Manawatū Cup meeting scheduled for the Saturday will be moved to Trentham in Wellington.

A R65 2100m originally scheduled for Ōtaki on December 16 but was transferred to the abandoned meeting will now return to Ōtaki.

The Boxing Day races will be relocated to a suitable track which is being investigated.

A New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing statement said a suitable return to racing protocol would be developed once information was reviewed, should there be a possibility of racing returning to Awapuni in January.