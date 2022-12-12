Awapuni loses race meetings, including Boxing Day, due to unsafe track

Prismatic won race one at Awapuni Racecourse on Saturday before the meeting was abandoned due to an unsafe track.

Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North has lost its next two race meetings, including the popular Boxing Day event, after Saturday’s races were abandoned due to the unsafe nature of the track.

Rain on the Saturday created a slippery patch on the surface that led to several horses slipping during the first race.

An inspection by jockeys, trainers and track officials resulted in the meeting being abandoned.

Because of this the venue has been stripped of its two big meetings either side of Christmas. The Boxing Day meeting is a big event and attended by thousands of people.

STUFF The Boxing Day races at Awapuni Racecourse are a huge drawcard.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief operating officer Darin Balcombe said in a statement he had met with the management of Race on Sunday to discuss the abandonment.

“What was very clear is that [New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing] management, industry participants and Race group have no confidence in the Awapuni course proper being reliably presented in a safe raceable fashion in its current state, until we receive independent information on what remedial work is required.

“This information will be received in the coming week, [New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing] management will also review the possibility, if any, of revisiting the start date for reconstruction of the course proper.”

The Race group runs racing at Awapuni and Trentham in Wellington.

STUFF People attend the Boxing Day races for the racing and for the party.

Balcombe said regardless of the outcome, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing had determined racing on the track was not possible this weekend or on Boxing Day.

“Once independent reports are received, [New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing] management will decide what is required to regain confidence in delivering a safe surface.”

A synthetic racetrack has been built at Awapuni which is designed to avoid race meeting cancellations when it’s wet, but the track won’t be used for a race day until May. It has been used for training, jump outs and trials.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing made the immediate decision to move meetings from the venue. The meeting that was abandoned on December 10 would be run at Te Rapa in Hamilton this weekend.

The Manawatū Cup meeting scheduled for this Saturday would be moved to Trentham in Wellington.

A meeting originally scheduled for Ōtaki on December 16 but was transferred to the abandoned meeting would now return to Ōtaki.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Race chief executive Tim Savell and racing minister Keiran McAnulty inspecting the synthetic track at its opening in October. It’s not being used for racing until May.

The Boxing Day races would be relocated to a suitable track which is being investigated.

Balcombe said a suitable return-to-racing protocol would be developed once information was reviewed, should there be a possibility of racing returning to Awapuni in January.

Race chief executive Tim Savell said they were still working through what had happened and what to do next before he could comment.

The track was being inspected on Monday to determine what was wrong.