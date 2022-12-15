'She was a lovely girl...it's terrible': trainer's tribute to young jockey killed in fall

Apprentice jockey Megan Taylor, 26, died after the fall at Ashburton Raceway on Thursday afternoon

A young jockey who died after a serious fall in a race was a “lovely girl” and in good spirits minutes beforehand, a horse trainer says.

Apprentice jockey Megan Taylor, 26, died after the fall on Thursday afternoon at Ashburton Raceway.

She was riding Red Orchid in race two, which had 14 runners. Three other jockeys were caught in the fall, which happened just after 1pm.

The other jockeys to fall were Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi, riding O’Dua.

Supplied Taylor, fourth from the right in a red helmet, was riding Red Orchid in the second race of the meeting at Ashburton.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill braces for its richest horse race - a Group 1 first

* Ex-race horses given second chance as therapy horses for kids

* Kiwi James McDonald crowned 'world's best jockey' by international ranking system



Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Trackside TV footage of the race showed Taylor’s mount appear to be squeezed in a gap with horses on either side, before Red Orchid crashed to the track and the other three were unable to avoid a collision.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Megan Taylor, pictured in the red helmet in a previous race, died after a crash at Ashburton Raceway on Thursday. (File photo)

Red Orchid, a four-year-old chestnut mare, is trained by husband and wife team John and Karen Parsons, of Balcairn.

The couple were not at the Ashburton meeting, but Karen Parsons spoke to Taylor just before the race started.

“I was talking to Megan about two minutes before she got on the horse. She was on top of the.....” she said, breaking down and clearly upset as she spoke to Stuff.

“It's devastating news.

“She was a lovely girl, a real nice girl.”

Another rider had said, "You knew when she hit the ground, she was dead", said Parsons.

“Everyone’s upset, the people that are down there. Everyone's crying, it's terrible. So many people will be upset about it.”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff The race meet at Ashburton Raceway was abandoned just after 1pm after Taylor’s fatal fall.

Taylor’s friend Alex Coleman said he was at a loss over the young jockey’s sudden death. “I’m not sure anyone is going to be able to find the words to describe how tragic the loss of Megan is,” he said.

“She was such a beautiful soul that was loved by so many and the shock of her being taken so tragically and so young is completely numbing.”

A raceway staff member, who asked not to be named, watched the accident in “disbelief”. Her friend Diego Montes was among the other jockeys that fell. She and her colleagues raced to catch the loose horses and returned to a stadium emptying out as the news spread Taylor had died.

“I have worked here for two years and seen plenty of races in that time but never any crashes,” she said. “We’re all feeling pretty shit.”

Matt Allnutt, racing manager for Go Racing NZ, knew Taylor through her trainer and interviewed her about a recent win earlier this month.

“She was such a nice, bubbly person,” he said. “Only 26, but she could converse with anyone of any age and was never intimidated. It was a privilege to know her.”

Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty said he was “incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of jockey Megan Taylor during a race this afternoon”.

“I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to Megan’s family and friends, and to all of those in the industry who worked alongside her and knew her.”

St John treated three other people, taking one patient to Ashburton Hospital with moderate injuries and treating two others at the scene with minor injuries, a spokesperson said.

Ashburton Raceway declined to comment, and the meeting was abandoned. WorkSafe has been notified and a police spokesperson said Taylor’s death will be referred to the coroner.

According to website Racenet, conditions at Ashburton Raceway on Thursday were good with possible light rain.

In a statement, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Bruce Sharrock said the racing industry was “saddened” by the news of Taylor’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Megan’s family, friends, and others in the racing community who have worked closely with Megan.

“We will look to support them in any way possible in the coming days and weeks. We also will support the jockeys and others who were at the races today.”

Staff from the Racing Integrity Board and police remain at the scene carrying out investigations.

Taylor's death is the second on a New Zealand racetrack this year.

Taiki Yanagida, 28, died in Waikato Hospital on August 8, six days after he was badly injured in a fall during a race at Cambridge.

Fellow jockey Sam Weatherley was suspended from riding for nine weeks for reckless riding, which authorities ruled caused the fall.

Yanagida's death came after that of Rebecca Black, 40, who was killed in a race fall at Gore in December 2017.

Taylor had ridden 16 winners in her career, and she was apprentice to trainer Andrew Carston based at Riccarton, Christchurch.

Taylor had her first win at Timaru in June 2021, riding Jimmy Who for her then boss John Blackadder.

“It was a huge thrill as I’ve been trying really hard to get this and it came on my first ride at Timaru,” Taylor told NZ Racing Desk at the time.

Taylor started her career in racing 18 months earlier after returning from Europe where she had spent two years working for New Zealand Olympic equestrian couple Tim and Jonelle Price, helping them prepare their horses for the prestigious Burghley Horse Trials.

“I had spent the last couple of years working for Tim and Jonelle, but when my visa expired, I came home to New Zealand,” she said.

“I started looking for a trackwork rider position and luckily there was one available with John.

“It all went pretty quickly from there as John asked me if I wanted to start an apprenticeship and that got the ball rolling.

“I’ve always loved working with animals, as along with my work as a groom, I also did three years in a shearing shed after I left school.

“People told me I had the build to be a jockey, so I guess that is how it has turned out and thankfully riding has come pretty naturally to me.”

Taylor had her first double win on May 27 when she rode both Koputaroa and Amberecho to victory at Wingatui.