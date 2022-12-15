Young jockey dies after serious fall in Canterbury horse race

Megan Taylor, pictured in the red helmet in a previous race, died after a crash at Ashburton Raceway on Thursday. (File photo)

A young jockey has died after a serious fall in a Canterbury horse race.

Apprentice jockey Megan Taylor, 26, died after the crash on Thursday afternoon at Ashburton Raceway.

Taylor was riding Red Orchid in race 2, which had 14 runners. Three other jockeys were involved in the same fall, which happened just after 1pm.

The other jockeys to fall were Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi, riding O’Dua.

Trackside TV footage of the race showed Taylor’s mount appear to be squeezed in a gap with horses on either side, before Red Orchid crashed to the track with the other three unable to avoid a collision.

Confirming the incident, Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty said he was “incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of jockey Megan Taylor during a race this afternoon”.

“I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to Megan’s family and friends, and to all of those in the industry who worked alongside her and knew her.”

St John treated three other people, taking one patient to Ashburton Hospital with moderate injuries and treating two others at the scene with minor injuries, a spokesperson said.

“Our event health services team were already present for the event. We further responded to the incident with two ambulances and one operations manager.”

Taylor had ridden 16 winners in her career which began in 2021.

She was apprentice to trainer Andrew Carston based at Riccarton, Christchurch.

According to website Racenet, conditions at Ashburton Raceway on Thursday were described as good with possible light rain.

Ashburton Raceway declined to comment. The meeting has been abandoned.

An accomplished equestrian, Taylor helped New Zealand Olympic equestrians Tim and Jonelle Price prepare their horses for the prestigious Burghley Horse Trials.

Taylor won her first race as a jockey on Jimmy Who at Timaru racecourse on June 13 last year.

At the time she said she was "absolutely thrilled" and said it was a day she "would never forget".

Taylor had her first double win on May 27 when she rode both Koputaroa and Amberecho to victory at Wingatui.