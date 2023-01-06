Leviathan horse breeder Sir Patrick Hogan dies, aged 83

Sir Patrick Hogan and his wife, Lady Justine, pose with a statue of his great Cambridge Stud sire, Sir Tristram.

Sir Patrick Hogan, the powerhouse behind the world-leading Cambridge Stud thoroughbred horse breeding operation, has died, aged 83.

Hogan, who had been in ill health for some time, has been widely hailed as the most influential personality in New Zealand racing for four decades.

He shot to fame as the owner of champion sires Sir Tristram and Zabeel and as a champion racehorse owner in his own right. He was knighted in 2000.

A Cambridge Stud spokesperson confirmed Hogan’s death to Stuff on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Sir Patrick Hogan squeezes in one more sales pitch at Karaka - and it works

* Life and death of Zabeel

* Sir Patrick Hogan steels himself for Zabeel's finale



After Hogan and his wife, Lady Justine, sold Cambridge Stud in 2017, they were worth $175 million, according to the National Business Review’s annual rich list, but their true value to New Zealand racing was inestimable.

In 2007, Hogan was acclaimed by racing journalist David McCarthy as “the most interesting and influential figure in racing in the past 25 years. A world-renowned breeder, leading owner, harrier of politicians, Hogan is the main man responsible for the huge tax break which is revolutionising racing.’’

NZ THOROUGHBRED RACING One of thoroughbred racing's most influential figures in this country was knighted in 2000.

His contributions and achievements saw him inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2005 and the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame in 2006.

Sir Peter Vela, principal of New Zealand Bloodstock, told NZ Racing Desk: “In my lifetime there has been no greater influence in the New Zealand breeding industry than Patrick Hogan.

“This country was so fortunate to have someone like him; he was a great horseman, his knowledge, what stallions to develop and how to grow the industry, so from every point of view his passing is just so sad.

“He was a hugely significant man for the things we can see and also for his generosity which was perhaps less well known, whether it was someone in need or the many people he shared his knowledge with.

“His name and persona was, and always will be, synonymous with the New Zealand thoroughbred breeding industry and his massive contribution to putting this country on the world stage.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Sir Patrick Hogan leads the last yearling sired by Zabeel into the sale ring at Karaka in 2015. It sold for $160,000.

Hogan’s love of animals and farming was always evident.

Born on October 23, 1939, Hogan later grew up on the family’s mixed dairy farm, Fencourt, in the Cambridge district.

The family’s patriarch, Tom Hogan, had immigrated to Taranaki from County Galway, Ireland at 19 to raise Clydesdale horses.

The Hogan clan’s interest in horse breeding began in 1956 when Tom acquired a 50 per cent stake in an English stallion named Blueskin. After some success, he bought another breeding sire and renamed his property Fencourt Stud.

Patrick - one of seven children - left school at 15 to work on the family farm and took over with his oldest brother, John, in 1968 after Tom Hogan retired.

The Hogan brothers had some success before amicably ending their partnership. John retained Fencourt but returned to farming while Patrick struck out on his own as a breeder.

Patrick Hogan always insisted his best move was courting wife Justine, who he met at a Cambridge bus stop when they were both 14 and wed seven years later.

Supplied Queen Elizabeth meets Lady Justine and Sir Patrick during a visit to Cambridge Stud in 1990.

Armed with $90,000 cash and a $130,000 mortgage, the couple purchased a 52ha block in 1975 that gradually grew into the 404ha Cambridge Stud.

Hogan became noted as an innovator with high standards. He built a 1830sqm colonial-style building with a high-pitched roof as his stud base while he and Justine and their daughters Nicola and Erin, lived in a sharemilker’s house with a corrugated iron roof. Hogan also insisted on neat dress standards and haircuts for staff parading horses.

The champion breeder often claimed his big break - buying Sir Tristram in 1976 - was pure “Irish luck’’, but racing observers attested his success to an uncanny ability to spot star potential.

After an unsuccessful buying trip to the United States and Europe, Hogan returned home and decided to buy Sir Tristram, an Irish-bred horse who had finished 11th in the 1974 Kentucky Derby, for $160,000, sight unseen.

His decision defied the advice of a noted bloodstock agent who felt the Irish stallion with an undistinguished racing record and a feisty temperament was weak, with bent hocks and was “a most unattractive horse and, in my opinion, not the horse for you’’. Sir Tristram also sported a singed coast after surviving a fire in Ireland, escaping only when a mare kicked a stable door out.

Some prospective investors were so spooked they pulled out of the deal, but Hogan backed his instinct.

The stud fee for Sir Tristram - dubbed ‘Paddy’ by Hogan - was initially a modest $1250 per service but would rise to $200,000 by the end of his career. The Hogans wisely spurned a $US30 million offer from American interests.

‘Paddy’ went on to sire 45 Group I race winners, including three Melbourne Cup winners (Gurner’s Lane in 1982, Empire Rose in 1988 and Brew in 2000).

When Hogan was knighted in the 2000 New Year’s Honours List, he quipped he and Sir Tristram were finally on even footing.

Briar Hubbard/Stuff Sir Patrick and Lady Justine with NZ Bloodstock principal Sir Peter Vela after the presentation of trophy engraved with the details of the 24 Karaka yearling sales toppers he produced.

“We came through the gate together 20-odd years ago and now I have caught up with him. We have both got a Sir,’’ he told the Waikato Times.

There was never any question of Hogan turning down his knighthood despite his strong Republic of Ireland heritage. “I consider myself a New Zealander, and a great admirer of the Queen,’’ he told The Press at the time. “She has been to Cambridge Stud [in 1990] and I would have considered it churlish to refuse such an honour for any reason. Maybe some of the family won’t be so pleased, but it wasn’t an issue for me.’’

Sir Tristram’s son, Zabeel, was almost as successful as his famous father. Winner of the Moonee Valley Stakes and the Australian Guineas, Zabeel retired to stud in 1991. His offspring included 153 stakes winners, including Melbourne Cup champions Might and Power (1997), Jezabeel (1998) and Efficient (2007). The Hogans turned down a $22 million offer for Zabeel, just as they had for Sir Tristram.

Cambridge Stud also struck the jackpot through Eight Carat - in her time the world’s leading broodmare and a three-time New Zealand Broodmare of the Year winner (1995 to 1997) and the dam of five Group One winners.

Hogan once told Stuff that “the animals have always come first’’ and that had helped him “in making judgments in a tough business”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hogan in race watching mode as a thoroughbred owner.

His love for his horses was most evident when Sir Tristram died, aged 26, after breaking his shoulder in a paddock accident in 1997.

He cradled the horse’s head in his arms as a vet put the champion sire to sleep. Queen Elizabeth II later sent Hogan her condolences on Sir Tristram’s death.

When Hogan’s biography was launched at Cambridge Stud in 2007, Zabeel was paraded before 400 guests.

“You could see when he spotted [a bronze sculpture of Sir Tristram] that he lifted his head higher and arched his neck. He had spotted his father,’’ Hogan said.

Zabeel, who died in 2015, was also commemorated in bronze and lies at rest beside Sir Tristram at Cambridge Stud.

Together, the sires cemented Hogan’s reputation as a world-leading breeder, with famous Australian trainer and owner Bart Cummings once noting: “Through the powerful lines that these two stallions have, Sir Patrick has ensured the continuing recognition, integrity and success of New Zealand’s breeding industry.’’

Renowned British racehorse owner and breeder Sir Robert Sangster said in 1986 that Hogan was the world’s foremost authority on equine pedigree.

Hogan was a thrifty man though noted for his generosity to others, but he also enjoyed the fruits of his hard work, eventually leaving the sharemilker’s house for a mansion built nearby on Zabeel Place. The family also had a beachfront luxury holiday home at Mount Maunganui, a property dubbed Sir Tristram Place.

But Hogan also had to show resilience. Two weeks after his biography’s launch, he almost died on an operating table, revived by medics before heart surgery. But, with a pacemaker fitted, he went on to run Cambridge Stud for another decade before selling to Brendan and Jo Lindsay in 2017.

Hogan once told a reporter that “getting Sir Tristram as my first stallion at Cambridge Stud gave me an opportunity to capitalise on, and I believe I did that through marketing, promoting, sponsoring and fostering the thoroughbred industry’’.

He did that - and much more - as a champion of his industry and, with his wife, a generous supporter of various charities.