Racehorse saved after escaping rider, bolting into a canal in Australia

Princess Lunar decided to take a swim rather than line up in a race at the Gold Coast, but it all ended well.

So the four-year-old mare dumped her rider Tegan Harrison before the start of race four, crashed through the outside fence of the Australian racecourse and bolted into a nearby canal on Saturday.

The dramatic scenes were shown on Trackside TV in New Zealand as it all ended well – thanks to the starter Kenny Watson and other officials disrobing and diving in after the errant thoroughbred.

Watson managed to grab the reins and haul Princess Lunar to safety, reportedly unharmed but scratched from the race which was delayed while the drama unfolded.

Stuff Racing officials haul Princess Lunar out of a canal next to the Gold Coast track in Australia.

“The hero was Kenny Watson, our starter, who stripped down to his boxers and helped this lady out of the canal,” said presenter Bernadette Cooper on the broadcast.

Cooper said the toughest part for Watson was when the horse became tangled in mangroves before walking free.

Trained by Scott Morrisey at the Gold Coast, Princess Lunar has won three of her 10 starts but clearly was in no mood to add to that tally on Saturday.