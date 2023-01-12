Greyhound dies after suffering 'catastrophic injuries' during Auckland race

Meg's Munch moments before the accident that led to her death.

A racing greyhound has died after being severely injured on the track, reigniting animal rights activists’ calls to ban the sport.

Animal rights organisation SAFE has made an “urgent” call for the Government to ban greyhound racing after the recent death of Meg’s Munch.

She suffered four broken bones after a fall at the Manukau Velodrome in south Auckland on December 29.

A vet report said the dog’s injuries were “catastrophic” and she had since been euthanised.

It said the dog had two broken legs – one leg was broken in three places, while the other leg had a break so severe the bone protruded from the skin.

SAFE’s campaign manager Anna de Roo said reading the report was “stomach-churning”.

“This can’t go on,” she said.

“We can’t keep subjecting greyhounds to painful and life-threatening injuries for gambling profits – the public won’t stand for it.”

De Roo said since December 29, there had been 33 injuries on New Zealand dog racing tracks.

Another vet report, seen by Stuff, showed three dogs were injured on January 8. One dog had a cut that ripped open a vein, one suffered a dislocated toe and a paw injury that needed surgery and a third dog needed stitches.

“The social licence of this industry has been called into question time and time again. If New Zealand wants to be taken seriously as a world leader in animal welfare, action must be taken immediately,” de Roo said.

“We are already falling behind, with only seven countries in the world allowing this barbaric ‘sport’ to continue.”

Greyhound racing is only legal in seven countries, de Roo said – Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico and Vietnam.

During the last season of racing, de Roo said, 40% of dogs were injured in some way and the sport was “under scrutiny”.

“It can’t continue – the racing at such high speeds and the delicate anatomy of a greyhound is leading to far too many injuries and deaths.

“These dogs are being hurt for gambling profits.”

Greyhound Racing New Zealand chief executive Edward Rennell said the group was “saddened” by the death of Meg’s Munch.

“This was the first fatality to occur as a result of race day injury at Manukau since May 2021. We are making continual improvements to enhance track safety, as evidenced by the significant reduction in race day deaths and euthanasias in recent years.

“Five years ago, there were typically around 60 race day euthanasias per season. Last season, there were seven.”

In 2021, the industry was put on notice by then-racing minister Grant Robertson due to animal safety.

Rennell said in November, an Australasian track expert was employed to oversee all greyhound tracks in New Zealand.

Stuff Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson put the greyhound racing industry on notice in 2021.

This person was responsible for improving track safety in Australia’s largest greyhound racing jurisdictions, Rennell said.

In February, Rennell said, new rules would come into effect which would require dogs returning from extended breaks to undergo a satisfactory trial prior to racing, place additional restrictions on the frequency of racing and require the scratching of greyhounds whose weights varied significantly from their last start.

“These rule changes are expected to result in the reduction of race day injuries,” Rennell said.

“Animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do, we’ll continue to strive to make continual improvements in this space.”

Current racing minister Kieran McAnulty is due to consider the fate of the industry after receiving the Racing Integrity Board’s report on greyhound racing in December.