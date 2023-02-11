Imperatriz dodges riderless rival to rack up another group 1 win at Te Rapa

Another group one win for the Mark Walker-trained mare despite some mid-race drama.

Champion mare Imperatriz won her fourth group one race with ease, despite having to avoid a riderless rival in the home straight at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Trained by Mark Walker and ridden by Opie Bosson, Imperatriz cruised to victory by four-and-a-half lengths in the $300,000 BCD Group Sprint (1400m), in a field including five other group one winners.

One of those, Mustang Valley, gave Bosson his only worry after parting company with rider Wiremu Pinn soon after the start. Pinn escaped serious injury and walked away but Mustang Valley continued on, going neck and neck with Imperatriz who closed a $2.20 favourite.

Trish Dunell Despite the attentions of the riderless Mustang Valley, Imperatriz wins the BCD Group Sprint.

The winning time was a slick 1.20.70 for the 1400m, the fastest since Mrs Selleck won the race in 1992.

Babylon Berlin battled solidly to record her third group one runner-up placing in succession, ahead of the second-favourite Levante who made good ground late after being near last approaching the home bend.

READ MORE:

* Karaka Million: South African jockey pilots unbeaten Tokyo Tycoon to win $1m race

* Ellerslie crowd sings in praise of jockey Opie Bosson's Karaka Million win

* Favourite Entriviere wins Railway at Ellerslie, first group one race of 2022



Said Bosson: “She was never going to get beaten as I felt like I was in a race by myself with no one near me or around me.

“She just went through her gears and she is awesome to sit on. It was over at the 600m as the splits just kept coming and I had a lapful of horse.

“It was a very good field, but when she is on her A-game there is not much that can beat her.”

Walker admitted to some concern mid-race.

“When the loose horse was out there, I was a little bit mindful of what was going on, but she is the real deal,” he said.

“I would love to get her to Australia in this form and maybe get a group one over there.”

Trish Dunell Ryan Elliot salutes as Sharp ‘N’ Smart takes out the Herbie Dyke Stakes.

In the day’s other group one, outstanding three-year-old Sharp ‘N’ Smart overcame a wide run to capture the $450,000 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m).

Having just his second start since returning from an Australian spring campaign that saw him win the Spring Champion Stakes (2000m) at Randwick before being narrowly beaten in the Victoria Derby (2500m), the Team Rogerson-trained runner was sent out a $2.90 favourite.

Rider Ryan Elliot got to work on the son of Redwood and despite the wide run he dug deep to defeat Campionessa by a length with Wild Night shading Defibrillate, part-owned by England cricket coach Brendon McCullum, for third.

Former Black Caps captain McCullum was watching from the stands, his England team set to face the Black Caps in the first test in Tauranga starting on Thursday.

Co-trainer Graeme Rogerson said of Sharp ‘N’ Smart: “I think he’s freak as he can run a 600m in 33 seconds and he still gives when you ask him.

“I think next spring you could see a real good horse. I’d love to take him to Hong Kong, but it is the New Zealand Derby next and then the Australian Derby.”

Elliot was in awe of his mount. “He is an absolute champion and the best thing about him is that he still has room to improve... He is up there with the best I’ve ridden and he has so much more to give as he is still mentally weak, so there is a lot more in store for him.”

Now the winner of five of his 10 starts, with a further four placings, the gelding has won over $2.4 million in prizemoney.

- NZ Racing Desk