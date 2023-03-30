Premier Sires Produce Stakes raceday at Awapuni

Awapuni Racecourse is hosting for the Sires Produce Stakes this weekend.

Awapuni Racecourse is throwing open the gates for the premier raceday of the season on Saturday, with free general admission and a host of activities to attract racegoers of all ages.

Race Group chief executive Tim Savell said there had been a host of recent infrastructure improvements at the venue to ensure the racecourse continued to provide a superior spectator experience, such as the installation of the largest fixed outdoor big screen in the province.

Palmerston North’s premier race of the year is the Courtesy Ford Manawatū Sires Produce Stakes, celebrating its 115th running.

A classy field of 12 two-year-olds will race over 1400m, with $350,000 prize money on the line, including a hefty $201,250 for first place.

READ MORE:

* Racing returns to Awapuni with hosting of Hawke's Bay meeting

* When it comes to Awapuni racing, the answer lies in the soil

* Trainers can still work with animals as racing industry prepares for shutdown



Matamata-based Trobriand is the red-hot favourite and will be ridden by Opie Bosson, who is fresh off Group 1 success in Melbourne last weekend.

Ōtaki-based Tulsi is piloted by form jockey Ryan Elliot and is one of the best hopes for Central Districts racing stakeholders this weekend.

Remarkably it has been almost 50 years since an Awapuni-based horse won the Sires Produce (Black Willow in 1974), and the three locals in the field this year cannot be discounted.

Lisa Latta trains Lantern Way and Pignan and is having a fantastic season, while Roydon Bergerson placed second last year and will be hoping for even better with Great Escape.

Other key races in the lineup include the time-honoured City of Palmerston North Awapuni Gold Cup, which has a stunning entry list.

Fresh from winning the Auckland Cup, Latta’s Platinum Invador has a fight on its hands with Group 1 winners and crowd favourites filling the starting gates.

The Higgins Concrete Manawatū Classic and Bramco Granite and Marble Flying Handicap are also black type races that have attracted a great array of entrants, an appropriate end to the inaugural Grand Tour Racing Festival that has toured around New Zealand since September.

Awapuni is able to hold races again after it was closed for renovations at the end of last year. Two meetings were abandoned late last year due to a slippery track, but remediation work was done.

Savell said following the abandonments, an aggressive renovation schedule was agreed to by industry and track representatives, and work took place from December to January.

“It included aerating, groundbreaking and coring, along with undersowing, and gypsum applications. The irrigation system was also reviewed and improved where possible.”

After local gallops early in February, a thorough programme of 14 trials took place on the course proper on February 13, with industry personnel attending.

Following the trials the running rail into the back straight was realigned with a number of horses galloping on the area near the synthetic track crossing on February 24, with senior riders aboard for a final tick of approval, Savell said.

“All participants were happy with the rail alignment and track surface and the prescribed return-to-racing programme was deemed complete.”

Saturday’s racing starts at 12.30pm.