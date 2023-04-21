Decision on greyhound racing's future delayed

The greyhound racing industry was put on notice to improve animal welfare.

The size of the job of dealing with Cyclone Gabrielle means a Government decision on the future of greyhound racing in New Zealand may not to be made until after the election in October.

The greyhound racing industry has been under intense scrutiny in recent years over animal welfare. In 2021, then racing minister Grant Robertson put the industry on notice to make improvements.

The industry had risked being shut down if improvements weren’t made. The results of the review by the Racing Integrity Board were reported back in December.

Kieran McAnulty, now the racing minister, said in a statement the improvement of greyhound welfare was a priority for the Government.

He received the final report on the greyhound industry’s progress in December, but the report won’t be released publicly until it has been considered by Cabinet.

McAnulty had intended to present his findings to Cabinet in February, but due to this year’s significant weather events the Government had to “deal with more pressing issues and as such the greyhound paper has been delayed, but will be presented at the first opportunity”.

He said there were no further consultations and once he presented to cabinet the report would be made public.

“At this point I will be in a position to present a proposal to Cabinet for final decision. Realistically this may not be before the election, but we remain committed to reaching a decision as soon as we are able.”

Animal safety group SAFE said in a statement delaying the decision meant hundreds of dogs would continue to suffer while politicians kicked the can down the road.

“On 2 September 2021, the greyhound racing industry was put formally on notice after repeatedly failing to improve animal welfare.

“Since this announcement there have been 1467 injuries, 156 broken bones and 13 deaths.”

The statement said enough was enough and asked politicians to ban greyhound racing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Racing minister Kieran McAnulty says a decision on the future of greyhound racing in New Zealand may not be made until after the election.

A statement from Greyhound Racing New Zealand said the industry was committed to “far-reaching reform that puts animal welfare at the heart of everything it does”.

“[Greyhound Racing New Zealand] and the wider industry have made significant changes to the way the industry operates.

“These reforms have already resulted in substantial improvements in animal welfare outcomes.”

Greyhound Racing New Zealand submitted its December progress report to the racing minister and released it publicly.

The report outlined its case for the retention of greyhound racing given the “inroads” it hade made.

“[Greyhound Racing New Zealand] accepts its responsibilities as part of the wider racing industry to conduct its activities in accordance with world-class welfare standards.

“[Greyhound Racing New Zealand] will also continue to provide regular progress reports to the minister for racing, so that any decisions made are based on the most current information.

The SPCA’s science officer Alison Vaughan told Stuff earlier this week decades of scandals and damning reports had eroded commercial greyhound racing’s social license.

“A recent survey of the New Zealand public found that 74% of people would vote for a ban on commercial greyhound racing if a referendum were held.”