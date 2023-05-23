Greyhound racing 'no longer viable', decision delayed on its future

The greyhound racing industry has been warned - again - that it's on thin ice.

Minister for Racing Kieran McAnulty says changes must be made after the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) released a report on Tuesday that showed the industry, in its current form, was no longer viable.

This is not the first time the industry has been placed on notice. Previous racing minister Grant Robertson also urged change, but McAnulty said the latest report into the sport emphasised it was faced with two options.

"Continue under strict conditions, or closure,'' he said.

McAnulty, who said in October he was considering a ban on the industry but would wait for the final report, had instructed the RIB to continue working with Greyhound Racing NZ (GRNZ) to improve animal welfare. He indicated a final decision was unlikely before the election.

In 2021 the sport was told improving welfare should be a priority, due to serious concerns about high injury and death rates among the dogs.

McAnulty noted three reviews had been completed in the last decade, all recommending change. The most recent, by Sir Bruce Robertson, pointed to areas of concern.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Racing minister Kieran McAnulty says a decision on the future of greyhound racing in New Zealand may not be made until after the election.

Consultation will now begin with targeted groups such as the industry and animal welfare groups.

"If we are to close the industry, we need to know how this would work in practice,'' McAnulty said.

"Where will the dogs go, for example, and who would pay and try to address the animal welfare issue? We must not inadvertently create another [issue]. This is a massive call, and I'm taking it very seriously.''

Following feedback, he expects to make a recommendation to Cabinet.

"The status quo is not an option. As minister, I must avoid prejudicing that process and allow people to draw their own conclusions from the RIB report.

"I know there are strong views within animal welfare groups, as well as the industry itself. But, as I've said previously, the greyhound industry is on notice and must show improvement if it is to have a social licence in this country.''

In addition to waiting for feedback from the RIB, McAnulty will consult Safe For Animals (Safe) and the SPCA. A decision will likely be made after the election.

RIB reports were released in December 2022 and March 2023. On Tuesday Safe issued a statement to say the greyhound racing industry "can't continue''. It highlighted increasing injury rates, an unsustainable re-homing system and slow responses to track safety concerns.

"Injury rates are still a significant problem and trending upwards,'' Safe campaign manager Anna de Roo said in a statement. "And the wait list for re-homing is increasing while adoptions have plateaued, proving that the industry's re-homing programme is not the silver bullet they think it is.''

McAnulty also noted it was vital to talk to those in the industry who are going to be impacted by any decisions.

"There's a lot of good people in the greyhound industry that take animal welfare incredibly seriously, that might be stung by the actions of others.'' McAnulty added.

"This isn't the sort of thing that you can rush, and so no one should think from the release of the report today that the closure of the industry isn't a realistic possibility.''

Greyhound Racing NZ said its primary focus was animal and participant welfare, and it would ‘’continue to strive for continuous improvement to ensure greyhound racing maintains its social licence to operate going forward.”

It said it continued to work with the RIB on improving standards, and its new strategy had resulted ‘’in a downward trend in serious injuries”.