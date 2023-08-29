Lala K stuns punters with first-to-last Kiwi-like victory in Seoul horse racing

It was a finish that brought back memories of Kiwi winning the Melbourne Cup.

Grey galloper Lala K stunned horse racing fans with his first-to-last victory in Seoul on Sunday.

As New Zealand superstar Kiwi did in the 1983 Melbourne Cup, the colt came from what seemed like an impossible position at the rear of the field to win going away, producing an eye-popping sprint.

In just his second start after winning on debut by eight lengths, Lala K was slow away in the 1200m race and remained a long way from the leaders as the field turned into the home straight in the Rookie Stakes.

But with jockey Yoo Seung-wan’s urgings, Lala K reeled in his 10 rivals to remarkably win by two lengths.

Screenshot/Twitter Lala K and jockey Yoo Seung-wan after their staggering win in a 2yo race in Seoul.

The win also drew comparisons in Australia with Chautauqua, a grey gelding revered for incredible late bursts of speed to grab wins from the tail of the field.