Year-long reconstruction project starts at Awapuni Racecourse

A year-long restoration project on the track at Awapuni Racecourse is under way to bring the venue into the 21st century.

Work on the $5 million project started last week to improve the drainage and camber of the main grass track and it will be closed for a year.

Tim Savell, the chief executive of Race group, which runs racing at Awapuni and Trentham in Wellington, said a few things were happening all at once, including 236 metres of pipe being laid under the track last week.

“Things like the drainage wasn't very good for the course proper. Every drain was cracked and broken. They stuck a camera in there to find what’s been causing problems over a period of time. It’s got all new drainage.”

A new irrigation system, which can be controlled remotely, will also be put in. New grass will be laid by autumn.

“Some of the more obvious things people will see are the track’s going to be a uniform width. At the moment in some parts it’s 15 or 16 metres wide before it cambers off. It will be 25 metres all the way around nicely cambered.’

The track has silty soil, so over a period of about eight years it will be turned into a sand-based track. A sand carpet will be installed during this reconstruction, then a sand spreader will keep adding sand to the track.

“Essentially, we’re going to turn the track into a 21st century venue, rather than something we played with over time.”

The thoroughbred racing industry will pay for 75% of the reconstruction, while Race will cover the rest.

The work had long been planned and was delayed by 12 months because of difficulty finding contractors.

Warwick Smith/Stuff New drainage has been put in and a sand carpet will be put down.

With the grass track out of action for 12 months, Awapuni’s summer meetings have been shifted to nearby venues, including Whanganui, Waverley and Hastings.

Trentham usually hosts 10 meetings a year, but it has been allowed to run 16 so it could host Awapuni’s big meetings, such as the Manawatū Cup before Christmas and the Sires Produce Stakes in April.

The popular Boxing Day meeting in Palmerston North will be at Ōtaki.

There will be a virtual meeting on December 16 hosting Christmas parties.

The synthetic track, which runs inside the main grass track, opened in October last year and was used for seven winter meetings this year. It was scheduled to hold 12 winter meetings next year.

But Savell said at this point they weren’t looking at using it as a replacement course while the grass track was closed.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The work will turn the racecourse into a 21st century venue.

“We definitely know we’re going to take a financial hit, but it’s short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Savell said it was likely this was the first time the entire track had been overhauled. The home straight was done in 1996 and the outside bend in 2017, but no-one knew when the back part of the track had been done.

Having the track closed for such a long time allowed Race to get a large amount of work done, including upgrading the birdcage and some stables.

“All the facilities can have some TLC because track staff aren't doing race day duties.”

Work was scheduled for Trentham, after the restoration work was finished at Awapuni, and Awapuni would then host big Wellington meetings such as the Wellington Cup.