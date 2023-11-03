Legarto aims for $10m Golden Eagle as Ladies Man attempts to seal Melbourne Cup spot

Kiwi racing fans will be eyeing two big races across the Tasman with special on Saturday with class mare Legarto tackling the A$10 million (NZ$1.09m) Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill and Ladies Man attempting to secure a place in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

On Friday, Ladies Man sat at 25th in order of entry for the 24-horse field for Tuesday’s $A8m Melbourne Cup. The Taranaki-trained horse can seal a place in the Cup with a victory in the Lexus Archer Stakes on Saturday.

The winner of the Archer is exempt from the Melbourne Cup ballot, but even if he doesn’t win on Saturday, Ladies Man could still run in the Cup if others above him in the order of entry are withdrawn before the final field is drawn on Saturday night.

Legarto, from the boutique stable of Ken and Bev Kelso at Matamata, is one of New Zealand’s elite horses, winning seven of her nine starts, including Group I triumphs on both sides of the Tasman.

She raced away with the New Zealand 1000 Guineas at Christchurch’s Riccarton course last November and then became the first New Zealand-trained winner of the Australian Guineas (1600m) in Melbourne in March.

Legarto flew across the Tasman earlier this week, with the Kelsos believing her Golden Eagle build-up has so far gone perfectly to plan.

“I was very pleased with her exhibition gallop at Rotorua, and she worked particularly well again on the

course proper at Matamata on Tuesday,” Ken Kelso told Loveracing.NZ News Desk.

“She’s done everything right. She’s very bright and well. We couldn’t be any happier with how the preparation has gone. It’s all up to her now.”

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Legarto (No 15) wins the Australian Guineas in the hands of expat Kiwi Michael Dee, from Attrition (No 14), ridden by Jamie kah, in March.

Legarto has drawn gate six and will be ridden by her Australian Guineas-winning jockey Michael Dee.

“It gives us a bit of confidence that he was willing to come to Sydney to ride her, even if it meant giving up rides on Derby Day,” Kelso said. “He rang me immediately after the Matamata Cup and said, ‘Lock me in. I’ll be there.’ That was quite encouraging to hear.”

Legarto’s formidable opposition on Saturday includes Group I winners Amelia’s Jewel, Golden Mile, Kovalica, Communist and Ruthless Dame, along with elite placegetters Hawaii Five Oh, Pericles, Osipenko and the Japanese raider Obamburumai.

The prizemoney is appealing, with A$5.25m going to the winner, A$2m to second and $1m to third, with prizemoney stretching back to A$10,000 for last place.

“It’s a very, very good field – we know that,” Kelso said. “It’s a $10 million race, so you’d be dreaming if you expected the opposition to be anything other than exceptionally strong. But we think she deserves her place in that line-up. She’s only four once.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ladies Man, ridden by Craig Grylls, wins the Trentham Stakes in January.

Meanwhile, Ladies Man’s trainer, Allan Sharrock, is pleased with his horse’s condition over in Victoria, where he is stabled at the Mornington training operation of Sharrock’s long-time friend and former top jumps jockey Brett Scott.

Part-owned by Sharrock with the O’Leary and Stanley families, Ladies Man has won seven of his 22 starts and proved his depths of stamina last season with a stout finish from the tail of the field to run third in the Auckland Cup (3200m).

He will be given a chance to familiarise himself with the track and the atmosphere on Saturday.

“The Lexus isn’t the goal, it’s the Cup obviously but he can have a good look at Flemington and get a feel for the crowd before Tuesday,” Sharrock told Loveracing.NZ News Desk.

“There was one wise old trainer who always raced them on the Saturday and then the Cup and that was Bart Cummings, so I don’t see any problem with it.

Lightweight jockey Dean Yendall has been booked for the Lexus and the Cup.

“He will ride him in both, he’s only got 50kg in the Cup and I’ll need a wheelbarrow to take the saddle out on Saturday because I think he’ll have 58 or 59kg,” Sharrock said.

- with Loveracing.NZ News Desk