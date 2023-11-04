Melbourne Cup: Taranaki-trained Ladies Man edged out of a spot in the big race

Hopes of a first New Zealand-based Melbourne Cup winner since 2001 nosedived at Flemington on Saturday when the Taranaki-trained Ladies Man was leapfrogged into the final field.

Ladies Man agonisingly missed a start in Tuesday’s A$8.4 million great race by one spot, after a disappointing run for sixth under topweight of 59kg in the final cup leadup, the group three Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m).

Winner of the group one Livamol Classic (2040m) at Hastings last start, the Allan Sharrock-trained stayer was inside the 24-horse cut-off going into the Archer, with a guaranteed cup berth beckoning the winner.

The Kris Lees-trained Kalapour, ridden by champion jockey Damien Oliver, won the race and leapt past Ladies Man on the order of entry – leaving Sharrock and the horse’s connections disappointed after thinking they might sneak into the final field with some last-minute withdrawals.

If runner-up Athabascan had won the Archer, Ladies Man would have made the cup field as the former’s trainer John O’Shea said pre-race his horse would not back up three days later.

Trackside TV reported Sharrock would now aim Ladies Man for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at Flemington next Saturday.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Trainer Allan Sharrock (file photo).

Unlucky in both the Wellington and Auckland Cups earlier this year, Ladies Man was a $51 chance with the TAB and Sharrock was quietly confident on Saturday morning assuming they made the cup field. “He’s going to run the two miles and with 50kg he’s in it up to his teeth I would think,” Sharrock told SENZ radio.

It means no Kiwi-trained runner in the 2023 cup, with the Sheila Laxon-trained Ethereal still the most recent New Zealand-based galloper to win it, 22 years ago.

There is a Kiwi connection with Kalapour, which is owned by businessman and prominent racing figure Lib Petanga – one of the group of owners who took over Wellington Phoenix football club in 2011.

The Irish-bred stayer snared the 24th and final spot in a cup field dominated by Northern Hemisphere products. Just four of the final field: Right You Are, 2019 winner Vow And Declare, Daqiansweet Junior and Virtuous Circle, were bred in New Zealand or Australia.

Kalapour is a $51 winning chance with the TAB.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Mark Zahra riding Gold Trip wins the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

Rising star Vauban – trained in Ireland by Willie Mullins – is a $3.50 favourite and drew very well in barrier three. Vauban stamped its mark as a top Melbourne Cup contender with a seven-length win in the Copper Horse Handicap (2847m) at Royal Ascot in the UK in June, and will be ridden again by champion jockey Ryan Moore.

The other two runners in single figures on Saturday night were last year’s winner Gold Trip ($4.50), the topweight who drew barrier two, and Caulfield Cup winner Without A Fight which fared worse in the draw with barrier 16, as a $7.50 chance.

Jockey Mark Zahra, who won aboard Gold Trip last year, switched to Without A Fight for the cup after piloting it to victory in the Caulfield Cup last month.

It saw champion Sydney-based Kiwi jockey James McDonald, who won the group one Victoria Derby aboard the Chris Waller-trained Riff Rocket on Saturday, handed the prized mount on Gold Trip which will carry 58.5kg in its bid to go back to back.

MELBOURNE CUP FINAL FIELD (Tuesday 5pm NZT)

1 - GOLD TRIP (FRA) 58.5kg (barrier 2)

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace. Jockey: James McDonald

2 - ALENQUER (FRA) 56.5kg (barrier 9)

Trainer: Mike Moroney. Jockey: Damien Oliver

3 - WITHOUT A FIGHT (IRE) 56.5kg (barrier 16)

Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman. Jockey: Mark Zahra

4 - BREAKUP (JPN) 55kg (barrier 18)

Trainer: Tatsuya Yoshioka. Jockey: Kohei Matsuyama

5 - VAUBAN (FRA) 55kg (barrier 3)

Trainer: Willie Mullins. Jockey: Ryan Moore

6 - SOULCOMBE (GBR) 53.5kg (barrier 4)

Trainer: Chris Waller. Jockey: Joao Moreira

7 - ABSURDE (FRA) 53kg (barrier 8)

Trainer: Willie Mullins. Jockey: Zac Purton

8 - RIGHT YOU ARE (AUS) 53kg (barrier 15)

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace. Jockey: John Allen

9 - VOW AND DECLARE (AUS) 53kg (barrier 19)

Trainer: Danny O'Brien. Jockey: Billy Egan

10 - CLEVELAND (IRE) 52kg (barrier 23)

Trainer: Kris Lees. Jockey: Michael Dee

11 - ASHRUN (FRA) 51.5kg (barrier 11)

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace. Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy

12 - DAQIANSWEET JUNIOR (NZ) 51.5kg (barrier 12)

Trainer: Phillip Stokes. Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse

13 - OKITA SOUSHI (IRE) 51.5kg (barrier 20)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien. Jockey: Dylan Gibbons

14 - SHERAZ (FRA) 51.5kg (barrier 22)

Trainer: Chris Waller. Jockey: Beau Mertens

15 - LASTOTCHKA (FRA) 51kg (barrier 21)

Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent. Jockey: Craig Williams

16 - MAGICAL LAGOON (IRE) 51kg (barrier 7)

Trainer: Chris Waller. Jockey: Mark du Plessis

17 - MILITARY MISSION (IRE) 51kg (barrier 5)

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott. Jockey: Rachel King

18 - SERPENTINE (IRE) 51kg (barrier 1)

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott. Jockey: Jye McNeil

19 - VIRTUOUS CIRCLE (NZ) 51kg (barrier 6)

Trainer: Liam Howley. Jockey: Craig Newitt

20 - MORE FELONS (IRE) 50.5kg (barrier 24)

Trainer: Chris Waller. Jockey: Jamie Kah

21 - FUTURE HISTORY (GBR) 50kg (barrier 13)

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace. Jockey: Hollie Doyle

22 - INTERPRETATION (IRE) 50kg (barrier 17)

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace. Jockey: Teo Nugent

23 - KALAPOUR (IRE) 50kg (barrier 14)

Trainer: Kris Lees. Jockey: Zac Lloyd

24 - TRUE MARVEL (FRA) 50kg (barrier 10)

Trainer: Matthew Smith. Jockey: Ben Thompson