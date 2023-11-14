New Zealand Trotting Cup: Aussie horse Swayzee wins big race in Christchurch

Cameron Hart drove the Australian favourite to victory at Addington, breaking the Purdon family's stranglehold on the glamour race.

Star Australian driver Cameron Hart and Swayzee won the $750,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Despite a spirited challenge from Akuta, with Rolleston co-trainer and driver Mark Purdon at the helm, Swayzee held on to win the prestigious 3200m race at Addington Raceway.

No wonder, then, that a triumphant Hart held his whip aloft as he and the five-year-old gelding passed the post.

Australian trainer Jason Grimson was full of praise for Hart moments after the victory, as several members of the supporting entourage celebrated behind him.

“Yeah, he got away beautifully,’’ Grimson told Trackside. “He shut up the haters, and the doubters. They didn’t think he would get away. It was a good drive, he got him in the perfect spot early.

“Yeah, he was just too good.’’

Iain McGregor/Stuff Australian horse Swayzee, driven by Cameron Hart, wins the 2023 New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway.

Before the race there were fears that Swayzee, who had been in excellent form across the Tasman, would be compromised by a tough barrier draw, having drawn the second line.

The news that favourite Akura had also been named in the second line must have been a relief to Grimson, but he knew that would mean little if Hart couldn’t get him in the right position to be a threat.

He wasn’t to be let down by Hart.

"It is a good feeling,’’ Grimson added. “It is not our thing to come over here, with standing starts and that. Hopefully it keeps continuing.’’

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Trainer Jason Grimson celebrates with Swayzee after winning the New Zealand Cup feature race at Addington.

Despite falling short in the big race, the Purdons didn't depart the venue without success.

The father-and-son duo should have taken a huge amount of satisfaction from Don't Stop Dreaming, Franco Indie, Millwood Nike and Chase A Dream winning their respective races.

Mark Purdon drove Don't Stop Dreaming, Franco Indie and Millwood Nike to their victories, but it was Olivia Thornley, at the helm of Chase A Dream, that caused jaws to drop in the Woodlands Stud $160,000 stakes race by guiding the colt from a seemingly impossible position to capture the winner's cheque.

Thornley guided Chase A Dream to a remarkable win in the Woodlands Stud Sires Stakes Final for 2-year-old colts and geldings.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Australian horse Swayzee won the New Zealand Cup feature race.

Thornley managed to encourage Chase A Dream to open up the throttle in the $160,000 stakes race when all appeared lost.

Lagging at the tail of the field, about 15 lengths from the leaders, Chase A Dream hit top gear and was three-wide at the 800m mark to snare victory from a seemingly impossible position in the 1980m race.

The Purdons had four runners in the race: We Walk By Faith, Major Hot, Vessem and Chase A Dream.

Hot favourite Millwood Nike lived up to her reputation when she won the Nevele R Fillies Final.

Having entered the meeting unbeaten in 15 starts, Millwood Nike, with Mark Purdon as the driver, displayed her class by producing a storming run down the home straight to win by about four lengths in the $140,000 stakes race.

Millwood Nike's highly anticipated clash with Matra Blue lived up to its billing, with the latter coming second at Addington Raceway.

RACE IMAGES Nathan (right) and Mark Purdon had plenty of reasons to celebrate in Christchurch on Tuesday. They are pictured after a race last month.

Both started from the second line in the 1980m race. Advance Party came third.

Earlier in the day Don't Stop Dreaming won the Group 3 TAB Junior Free-For-All.

The race was billed as a showdown between 3 year olds Don't Stop Dreaming and Merlin, with the two horses drawn beside each other in barriers eight and nine, respectively, but the former proved too good over 2600m.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New Zealand Cup Day, the glamour event on the Harness Racing calendar, is being staged at Addington in Christchurch.

Don't Stop Dreaming, with Mark Purdon at the reins, made the perfect start, taking the lead early in the $40,000 stakes race and never appeared in danger of being run down. Purdon trains Don’t Stop Learning with son Nathan.

Cya​ Art challenged Don't Start Dreaming - the favourite - down the straight. Cya Art finished second, as they opened up a big lead, with Merlin finishing third.

Merlin, having been locked at the back of the field for much of the race, flashed down the home straight when but was unable to get close to the leaders and finished eight-and-a-half lengths behind the winner.

Mark Purdon also guided Franco Indie to a victory in the KB Electrics Mobile Pace, a $30,000 stakes race. The gelding was also trained by the Purdons.