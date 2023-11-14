New Zealand Trotting Cup: Millwood Nike wins Nevele R Fillies Final in Christchurch

The punters have flocked to Addington Raceway in Christchurch for the New Zealand Cup Day meeting.

Hot favourite Millwood Nike lived up to her reputation when she won the Nevele R Fillies Final at the New Zealand Cup day meeting in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Having entered the meeting unbeaten in 15 starts, Millwood Nike, with co-trainer Mark Purdon as the driver, displayed her class by producing a storming run down the home straight to win by about four lengths in the $140,000 stakes race.

Millwood Nike's highly anticipated clash with Matra Blue lived up to its billing, with the latter coming second at Addington Raceway.

Both started from the second line in the 1980m race. Advance Party came third.

It was another impressive result for Purdon and his co-trainer and son Nathan.

Earlier in the day Don't Stop Dreaming won the Group 3 TAB Junior Free-For-All.

The race was billed as a showdown between 3 year olds Don't Stop Dreaming and Merlin, with the two horses drawn beside each other in barriers eight and nine, respectively, but the former proved too good over 2600m.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New Zealand Cup Day, the glamour event on the Harness Racing calendar, is being staged at Addington in Christchurch.

Don't Stop Dreaming, with Purdon at the reins, made the perfect start, taking the lead early in the $40,000 stakes race and never appeared in danger of being run down. Purdon trains Don’t Stop Learning with son Nathan.

Cya​ Art challenged Don't Start Dreaming - the favourite - down the straight. Cya Art finished second, as they opened up a big lead, with Merlin finishing third.

Merlin, having been locked at the back of the field for much of the race, flashed down the home straight when but was unable to get close to the leaders and finished eight-and-a-half lengths behind the winner.

Next on the card is the Woodlands Stud Sires Stakes Final (race 9 and $160,000 stakes) at 4.12pm.

The New Zealand Trotting Cup (race 11, $750,000) is scheduled to start at 5.20pm.

Mark and Nathan Purdon will be hoping to add to their family’s harness racing legacy if Akuta wins the prestigious race. The duo linked up at the beginning of this year.