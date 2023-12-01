Long-serving racing commentator Tony Lee to bid farewell in January

Racecaller Tony Lee announces the end to a 40-year career in New Zealand.

Popular horse racing commentator Tony Lee will end a 40-year career in New Zealand when he farewells the job after the Wellington Cup raceday on January 20.

Lee, 65, spoke on social media on Friday morning in order to clear up “Chinese whispers about the place about me”, and to express his frustration and anger at the decision.

One of the country’s top callers, who began commentating harness racing at the old Hutt Park track near Wellington in 1983, said on the video posted on Facebook: “Time has been called on my career here in New Zealand, with a contract only offered to me until the end of the Wellington Cup carnival [in January].

“We’ve had a few discussions since then and Wellington Cup day on the 20th will be my last day and life will carry on.”

Dunedin-based Justin Evans will take over in January as the main thoroughbred caller in the Central Districts, the TAB said in a statement confirming Lee’s departure.

Lee said he’d known since July that his contract would not be extended past January and said it was a “sad time for me”.

He had experienced “many” emotions since.

“Certainly annoyed, angry, hurt.. All those things. But it’s been a great career - 40 years this year for me.”

Standing in the Horowhenua town of Foxton, Lee made his announcement in front of a portrait of Castletown, the great galloper trained by Paddy Busuttin and ridden by Noel Harris who he called to win his third Wellington Cup in 1994.

“This fella here… he kicked me away with the ‘dream bursts into reality’ call,” Lee said.

Race Images Champion stayer Castletown wins a third Wellington Cup in 1994.

Entain managing director, New Zealand, Cameron Rodger, acknowledged Lee’s “enormous contribution” to TAB Trackside’s broadcast team.

“Tony has produced some incredible calls in the commentary box, like Castletown’s three Wellington Cups and his description of the flying megastar Xcellent in the 2005 Mudgway Partsworld Stakes at Hastings,” Rodger said in a statement.

Lee’s popularity was such that he had a Tony Lee appreciation page on Facebook, on which he made the announcement.

“It’s been a little awkward but I truly appreciate the support and following that I’ve had,” Lee said.

He said he’d had several offers from offshore since the news of his impending departure had spread.