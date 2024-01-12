Zabmanzor primed for winning run in Levin Classic at Trentham

Zabmanzor easily wins the Wellington Stakes at Otaki in November and will contest the Group I Levin Classic at Trentham on Saturday.

Zabmanzor made a bold statement in his last journey down to the Central Districts, and Roger James is hoping for a repeat performance when the colt contests the Group I Levin Classic at Trentham on Saturday.

The son of Almanzor built to an eye-catching entrance to the winner’s circle at Tauranga in November and followed suit in his maiden black-type test with a four-length demolition in the Group III Wellington Stakes (1600m) at Otaki.

James, who trains in partnership with Robert Wellwood, elected to step Zabmanzor back in distance

by design in the Group II Auckland Guineas (1400m), where he finished sixth in a competitive contest

claimed by Pendragon.

“He has progressed well since he raced last time,” James told TAB NZ.

“A lot of people may have thought he looked a bit ordinary last start, but we did do a funny thing in

bringing him back to 1400m to use as a preparatory race for the Levin Classic.

“He’ll be spot on for Saturday. He ran a nice 1400m this morning (Tuesday), he looked good doing it

and pulled up well afterwards.”

The Trentham feature over 1600m will run for the first occasion on its reallocated January date, a move that could see a highly decorated trainer in James collect his elusive Levin Classic crown.

As expected, a classy line-up of three-year-olds has assembled with visitors from North and South

joining the CD hopefuls, something James is wary of when considering the form of Zabmanzor’s

Otaki victory.

“We’d always liked him, and it was nice to see him do that (at Otaki). The strength of the field there

may not have been wonderful, but when they win like he did, it usually indicates they’re above

average,” he said.

“It’s probably a case of how the competition will measure up, because it will be a lot hotter. But, I’m

not embarrassed to be putting him on a float and taking him down, I think he can be competitive.”

Kingsclere Stables have nominated Zabmanzor for several majors this season, including the New Zealand Derby (2400m), and a potential challenge against older company in the Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m), though neither are a certainty at this stage.

“He’s never really impressed me as a Derby-type horse, but at this stage of the season with a three-

year-old, you keep your options open,” he said.

Trish Dunell Dragon Leap is favourite for the Group I Telegraph on Saturday.

In a market favouring his female counterparts, Zabmanzor was a $5 third favourite on Friday, behind northern-based fillies Quintessa ($3.60) and Mary Shan ($3.80).

In the day’s other Group I feature, the Telegraph, Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott will bid to complete a premier sprinting double with Dragon Leap expected to be ideally suited at Trentham in his quest for top-flight honours.

The Matamata trainers bagged the opening leg at Pukekohe on New Year’s Day with Waitak’s dashing Railway victory, with Dragon Leap fourth after losing a shoe.

He is a $3 favourite for the Telegraph, ahead of Bonny Lass, who was unlucky in the Railway, on $4 and Shamus ($6).

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk