All you need to know about the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

The countdown to the 2023 Rugby World Cup is on, with it now just a month to go.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s tournament in France.

When is the World Cup?

It kicks off on Saturday, September 9 (NZ time), with hosts France taking on the All Blacks. The final takes place on Sunday, October 29 (NZT).

Originally, the tournament had been scheduled for its customary six-week duration, but in early 2021 World Rugby opted to add an extra week to help with player welfare. It ensures at least five days between teams’ games, though also means one break of around a fortnight for teams in pool play.

Where is it being staged?

Dave Winter/INPHO The impressive Stade de France will be playing host to the big games at this year’s World Cup.

This will be the fourth occasion a Rugby World Cup has been held in France, though the first time the country has been sole hosts – in 1991 and 1999 they were one of several countries staging games, while in 2007 they gifted four matches to Wales and two to Scotland.

Nine venues, each with holding at least 33,000 people, will be used across the country for the tournament, with at least four games at every stadium. The Stade de France, in Saint-Denis – a commune in the northern suburbs of Paris – will be the centrepiece, the 80,000-capacity venue hosting the final, the bronze final, the semifinals two quarterfinals and four pool games, including the tournament opener.

So, am I going to be needing to set my alarm for some ridiculous hours?

No, largely not. Well, depending on your definition of ‘ridiculous’, and how rugby-mad you are.

The French love a late kickoff, as in 9pm local time, which is good news for those in this part of the world, equating to 7am, and then 8am once daylight savings starts here on September 24.

While there are some pool games in the late or early hours here, none of the All Blacks’ ones are, with their opener at 7.15am NZT, with the others also 7am Saturday, 8am Saturday, and 8am Friday.

Then, all bar two of the knockout games will be at 8am NZT. There are two quarterfinals at 4am – though those won’t be ones featuring the All Blacks.

How many nations take part, who made the cut?

For the seventh successive tournament, the World Cup will be a 20-team affair, with 17 back from the 2019 tournament.

Twelve of those secured automatic qualification thanks to finishing in the top three of their pool at the last event (with France already qualifying as hosts). The other eight spots were contested in regional playoffs, which concluded in November last year.

Chile will be on World Cup debut, with Portugal back for the first time since 2007 and Romania returning after 2019 was the first time they had missed the showpiece.

The teams not back from 2019 are Canada (failing to qualify for the first time ever), the United States (missing the cut for just the second time, after 1995) and Russia.

What’s the format, who’s in what pool?

As has been the case since 2003 (after the 1999 event had a complex five-pools-of-four format) the tournament will feature four pools of five teams.

The pool make-up is as follows:

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

John Cowpland/Getty Images Sam Cane will be leading the All Blacks at this year’s World Cup.

Each team plays the other sides in their pool, with the top two in each progressing to the quarterfinals, where the Pool A winners face the Pool B runners-up and vice versa, and the Pool C winners face the Pool D runners-up and vice versa.

Because the draw was done so far in advance, though – December 2020 – it has drawn criticism for the fact that the world’s current top-four ranked teams (Ireland, New Zealand, France, South Africa, in that order) are all on the one side of the draw and two won’t make it past the quarterfinals.

Who are the bookies’ favourites?

The All Blacks’ fine form so far in 2023, in quite the contrast to their 2022 struggles, has seen them rocket back into a far more familiar position of favouritism for the Webb Ellis Cup.

At the New Zealand TAB the men in black now share the equal-low tournament winner odds, with hosts France, at $3.50.

Defending champions South Africa are at $5, while world No 1 Ireland – who have never made it past the quarterfinals – are at $5.50. Then, with that softer quarterfinal draw, it’s England ($10) and Australia ($13), with a big gap to Argentina at $31.

When are the squads named?

SKY SPORT Richie McCaw names the All Blacks squad for the World Cup.

The 33-man rosters (up by two players on the 31 allowed in 2019) don’t have to be submitted to World Rugby until September 1.

However, amidst the warm-up matches being staged in the northern hemisphere, a few of them have begun rolling in, including the All Blacks’, which was unveiled in Napier on Monday evening.

If teams want to call on a replacement player during the tournament, they will firstly have to have a player withdraw from the remainder of the event.

Who are the referees for the tournament?

David Rogers/Getty Images New Zealand’s Ben O'Keeffe, centre, and France’s Mathieu Raynal, left, and Nic Berry, are all part of the 12-strong referee team for the World Cup.

There is a squad of 12 referees named to control the 48 fixtures, along with seven assistant referees and seven television match officials.

The most experienced test referee in history, Wayne Barnes (103 caps) is one four Englismen among the dozen refs, with Karl Dickson, Matthew Carley and Luke Pearce the others. There are two Kiwis in Ben O’Keeffe and Paul Williams, two Australians in Angus Gardner and Nic Berry, along with South Africa’s Jaco Peyper, Frenchman Mathieu Raynal, Ireland’s Andrew Brace, and Georgian Nika Amashukeli, who will become the first tier-two representative to referee a World Cup game since the sport went professional.

TMO Joy Neville (Ireland) will also make history, being the first female named on a match official panel for a men’s Rugby World Cup.