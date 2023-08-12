Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks are back, but they aren't the outright favourites

ANALYSIS: A Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and France at 8am on October 29 (NZT), will take place if the most naturally gifted players on the planet survive a lopsided draw, refereeing inconsistencies and sheer bad luck to make it that far.

They may well not. The All Blacks’ big danger game at this World Cup is the semifinal, not a likely quarterfinal against Ireland or South Africa.

The quarterfinal will self-evidently be an enormous challenge, but getting back up to the right mental state should they win that game will be even harder.

As for France, they have their imperfections, as a loss to Scotland last weekend showed (albeit with an understrength side).

However, as a neutral, a final between New Zealand and France is the one you crave, because it would confirm that the tournament has provided a platform for the Antoine Duponts and Richie Mo’ungas and Will Jordans and the Damien Penauds to express themselves.

The men’s game could do with that sort of lift after the women showed last year what a beautiful game it can be.

But, the All Blacks are not outright favourites even though their Rugby Championship form has flipped the ‘under the radar’ script.

If you looked hard enough, there was enough in the All Blacks’ win against South Africa and the victories against the Wallabies to give other sides a target.

The Wallabies got pay by using their big ball carriers close to the ruck, in the same way that France like to play off halfback Dupont, with No 12 Jonathan Danty operating as another sledgehammer to complement their excellent loose forwards.

And when the Springboks used their ‘Bomb Squad’ to make a mess of the All Blacks’ ball, there was probably a quarter of pretty unconvincing rugby from the men in black.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The All Blacks perform a haka before the test against Australia at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last Saturday.

France, and Ireland, have the capacity to do both of things above, but do it for longer periods. South Africa – a clever side whose management is well respected by Ian Foster – will also feel they learnt a lot from their Mt Smart Stadium loss. Nor can you rule out old mate Eddie ‘doing a 2003’ in the semifinals with his improving Wallabies.

That’s why a typically candid Sam Cane said before the Wallabies test in Dunedin that the All Blacks’ current level wouldn’t be good enough to win the Rugby World Cup.

It’s also why the All Blacks won’t gloss over that poor first half in Dunedin, despite accentuating the positives shown in the second-half comeback.

In fact, that opening 40 minutes will annoy them. They knew how and where the Wallabies would come at them, but they just weren’t good enough to stop it, even with Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick in the starting side. If they produce another 40 minutes like that from the quarterfinals onwards, they won’t win the big prize.

French halfback Dupont is the All Blacks’ potential nemesis if the neutral gets the final they want. At 26 years old, on home soil, this is Rugby World Cup is set up for him.

France have also been smart. New Zealand Rugby had its eye on a test in France last year (Stuff understands that they will meet in 2024), but the French were happy to wait after comprehensively beating the All Blacks 40-25 in 2021.

Of course, the All Blacks are a far better side now. Their micro skills have been restored, with their tactic of overloading the blindside reflecting confidence in their forwards catch-pass technique.

That is why it is so hard to split them with France. The All Blacks have been excellent this year, but the French – with the Irish a whisker behind them – are Europe’s best chance in 20 years to win the Rugby World Cup.