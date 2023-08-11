Sonny Bill Williams' swipe at Eddie Jones' Wallabies Rugby World Cup squad

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones defends the selection No 10 Carter Gordon against the All Blacks during a press conference in Dunedin.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has taken aim at Wallabies coach Eddie Jones for two of his most radical selections for next month’s global showcase.

Jones has named a youthful 33-man squad but the biggest bombshells centered around who won’t be on the plane to France – former captain Michael Hooper and veteran playmaker Quade Cooper.

Williams, a former All Black who was part of New Zealand’s 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup victories, claims Jones has made a huge mistake by leaving the experience and world-class abilities of Hooper and Cooper behind.

Carter Gordon, who started in the No. 10 jersey in both Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks is the only specialist first five-eighth in Jones’ squad with utility back Ben Donaldson his backup.

Hooper has been struggling with a calf injury but rather than carry him in the squad, Jones has opted to run with young flankers Tom Hooper (no relation) and Fraser McReight with Rob Leota, Rob Valetini and Langi Gleeson making up the remainder of a versatile loose forward brigade.

“I’m all for focussing on the future…. (sic) But World Cups are about the now,” Williams wrote when taking aim at Jones’ Wallabies squad on social media.

“France is 4 weeks away….now is a time for experience and proven world class – and two of them are staying at home.

“As a rugby fan I know I’m not alone in saying these two special players will be missed at the Rugby World Cup,” Williams wrote.

Williams is a close friend of Cooper.

Jones has also dropped James Slipper as captain, replacing him with lock Will Skelton, despite the new skipper admitting he lacks previous leadership experience.

Australia is yet to win in four matches since Jones reclaimed the job, replacing Kiwi coach Dave Rennie.

However, Jones remains as bullish as ever, claiming his Wallabies side can win this year’s World Cup and the 2027 edition that will be hosted in Australia.