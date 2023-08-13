Owen Farrell could miss Rugby World Cup start after red card in England's win over Wales

England captain had his yellow card upgraded to red after a reckless tackle on a Welsh backrower.

England captain Owen Farrell could miss the start of the Rugby World Cup after being sent off in a warm-up game win over Wales.

Farrell was yellow carded for a high tackle on Taine Basham in the 64th minute after his shoulder struck the face of the Welsh flanker at Twickenham on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

But the offence was upgraded to a red card after a review by the bunker officials.

Farrell is certain to miss England’s next warm-up game against Ireland in Dublin and could be banned for their first World Cup pool game against Argentina on September 9.

The ban could even be longer. English newspapers reported that the entry level for such an offence is six weeks.

Farrell served a three-week ban for a high tackle in January, which was reduced after he agreed to go to tackle school.

David Rogers/Getty Images England captain Owen Farrell has been red-carded in a World Cup warm-up game against Wales. (File photo).

George Ford, who took over Farrell’s flyhalf role and kicked the decisive penalty in a 19-17 win, told Amazon Prime that the England “will get around’’ their skipper, “whatever the outcome is”.

“He plays the game on the edge but that’s why he is our captain. Whoever has the opportunity to play against Ireland will put their best foot forward.”

England were at one point down to 12 men with Farrell, who had kicked three penalties, prop Ellis Genge (for collapsing a scrum) and fullback Freddie Steward (illegal tackle) all in the sinbin.

The home side led 6-0 at halftime after two Farrell goals, but Wales struck back with a 60th minute penalty try after Steward tackled Welsh wing Josh Adams in the air.

While England had their trio in the cooler, Wales profited with a try to halfback Tomos Williams after assists by Dan Biggar and Joe Roberts.

England rallied and lock Maro Itoje scored from a rolling maul before Ford coolly slotted the winning penalty in the 75th minute.

Wales had won the first encounter with England 20-9 in Cardiff last week but coach Warren Gatland changed his entire starting lineup for the Twickenham rematch.

Wales also lost two players to the sinbin, flanker Tommy Reffell and lock Adam Beard.

AT A GLANCE

England 19 (Maro Itoje try; Owen Farrell 3 pen, George Ford con, pen) Wales 17 (penalty try; Tomos Williams try; Dan Biggar con, Owen Williams pen). HT: 6-0.