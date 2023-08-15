Advantage All Blacks as French star Romain Ntamack is ruled out of Rugby World Cup

The open session at McLean Park in Napier attracted thousands of fans, ahead of the team's departure next week.

Hosts France have been dealt a massive blow on the eve of the Rugby World Cup after it was revealed that superstar No 10 Romain Ntamack will miss the tournament due to a ruptured ACL.

Ntamack was injured during France’s narrow win against Scotland at the weekend, and French media confirmed that he had suffered a serious knee injury.

Ntamack, 24, was poised to be one of the stars of the Rugby World Cup and he is a proven matchwinner who plays alongside No 9 Antoine Dupont for both France and Toulouse.

His backup Matthieu Jalibert, also 24, is highly rated but he doesn’t have the same level of test experience as Ntamack, nor the understanding with Dupont.

France, therefore, have already been handed their ‘Dan Carter in 2011’ moment, and they will have to regroup quickly before they face the All Blacks on September 8, NZ Time, in the opening game of the tournament.

The hosts suffered another setback with the news that first-choice loosehead prop Cyril Baille – regarded as one of the best in Europe – will also miss the next five or six weeks due to injury.

On that timeframe, Baille will also miss the Pool A game against the All Blacks in Paris.

Meanwhile, England have also been hit with an injury blow. Halfback Jack van Poortvliet sustained an ankle injury against Wales last weekend, and it has been confirmed that he will miss the entire Rugby World Cup.

England are also sweating on the outcome of Owen Farrell’s disciplinary hearing, which is due to be held overnight on Tuesday, NZ time.

Farrell was sent off against Wales for a high tackle on Wales back-rower Taine Basham – and it is not the first time he has been red carded for the offence.

Farrell is facing a ban of up to six weeks.

In Wales, the Rugby World Cup hopes of former Wellington and Blues back-rower Taine Plumtree depend on the result of scans after he injured his shoulder against England at Twickenham.

"In these games you are damned if you do and damned if you don't," Wales attack coach Alex King told WalesOnline. "You need to be battle hardened going into the World Cup.

"Unfortunately injuries do happen. The two guys from the weekend [hooker Dewi Lake and Plumtree] are being assessed this morning.

"We will know more when we get the reports but fingers crossed they aren't too bad."