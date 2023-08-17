Eddie Jones loses right-hand man as Wallabies assistant quits on eve of Rugby World Cup departure

Prop Williams reveals why he was paranoid when he joined the All Blacks.

Eddie Jones is desperately searching for an attack coach to join the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup, following the abrupt resignation of assistant coach Brad Davis from his staff after four months in the job.

The Wallabies are due to fly out Australia on Thursday, ahead of a pre-World Cup clash with France and the tournament proper in September, but they were rocked by the loss of Davis on the eve of departure.

A Wallabies spokesman confirmed Davis would not be going to the Rugby World Cup, due to the former rugby league coach needing to return to England to attend to personal matters.

Davis joined the Wallabies coaching staff in May after being recruited by Jones from London Irish, where he had worked as a defence coach.

Davis is an Australian former rugby league half who spent his entire career in the UK Super League, playing 215 games for clubs including Castleford, Huddersfield and Wakefield between 1992 and 2006.

He moved across to rugby coaching and spent a decade at Bath as a defence and skills coach, and has since coached at Ospreys and London Irish.

The appointment was originally set to be a secondment from London Irish for the year, but the Premiership club has since gone bust after suffering financial troubles.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has lost one of his key lieutenants on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

Former London Irish head coach Les Kiss has since returned to Australia and taken over as head coach of the Queensland Reds, and Davis has been reportedly linked to a role as defence coach of the Reds.

The Wallabies are now scrambling for a new attack coach for the Wallabies’ World Cup campaign.

Several Australian coaches not on staff with the Wallabies are due to be in France and England over the next two months, with Australia A and the Barbarians.

But most of those coaches have backgrounds in defence, as well; Jason Gilmore, Laurie Fisher and Nathan Grey.

Grey, who coaches the Junior Wallabies, may be an option given his experience at Rugby World Cups. He was on Michael Cheika’s staff for the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Attack coach Brad Davis will not travel to the Rugby World Cup with the Wallabies.

Scott Wisemantel stepped down as the Wallabies’ attack coach late last year for personal reasons, prior to the departure of Dave Rennie and the return of Jones.

But despite a long history with Jones with Japan and England – they worked together at the last two World Cups – Wisemantel declined to join Jones’ staff on a full-time basis, and has instead worked as a part-time consultant.

The experienced attack coach has not spent any time with the Wallabies on tour.

Jones is due to address media at Sydney Airport on Thursday ahead of the Wallabies’ departure.