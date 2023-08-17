'Worst press conference ever': Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' bizarre media rant, even by his standards

The worst press conference ever.

That was Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones' assessment of a fiery, 10-minute exchange with "negative" journalists before boarding his flight to France.

After assistant coach Brad Davis sensationally quit the team less than two weeks out from this year's all-important tournament, Jones was prodded on the circumstances of the exit.

That was followed by questions about Jones' decision to leave Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper out of the squad.

Initially, Jones offered a measured response to both lines of inquiry. However, when pressed on the matter with Cooper and his decision not to take his phone call, Jones fired up.

"If I ring them and they won't ring back? What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do? Tell me," he said.

That began a slew of stern responses from Jones.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has mixed stand-up comedy with a slice of anger and a dash of weird at his final press conference before leaving for the Rugby World Cup.

He confirmed the Australia A side had players in France on standby in the event his first-pick stars were ruled out due to injury.

However, even questions about that got Jones' hackles up.

"I can't believe the level of negativity here boys," Jones snapped back.

"I know what's wrong with Australian rugby, and part of you blokes have a problem, because you're so bloody negative about everything. So negative about everything.

"So we're going off to a World Cup you don't think we can win. You think the selection process is bad because the players complain, so I apologise for that, so we'll go out there and do our best boys. So if you haven't got anything positive to say, don't ask."

Attempts by one journalist to steer Jones back towards some positivity and their approach to the opening contests were in vain as he eventually ended up biting.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eddie Jones was at his flamboyant best, or worst, depending on how you interrupt it.

"It's all about timing your run. We don't need to be at our best before a crux game at a World Cup," he explained.

"The first crux game is going to be against Georgia. So we need to be at a level where we can beat Georgia, then we go into the next game which is against Fiji then we go onto Wales then we go onto Portugal and then you're into the quarter-finals.

"Once you're in the quarter-finals then you've got to be the best team on the day. It's all about the timing. It's about the level of tactical influence you put into your team, and you build your team as you go along.

"But I know you blokes think we can't do any good, so don't ask any questions boys. Just be the pessimists you are, keep Australian rugby where it's been. Keep it where it's been. Complain about players that don't get selected, keep doing that, because it's fantastic, we love it."

The Wallabies media manager tried to bring the press conference to an end but Jones wouldn't have it.

"Let them keep going," he said.

"I love this. I love this negativity. It's fantastic. I love it, love it, keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going.

"We're terrible. You know we're terrible. Just tell us we're terrible and we'll prove you wrong."

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Taniela Tupou arrives at Sydney International Airport to fly to France with the Wallabies.

Jones literally wiped himself down, stating "I can feel this negativity. I've got to wash myself off boys. It's just sticking to me" before an awkward conclusion to the press conference.

Jones and his Wallabies arrived at the airport in suits, sporting Akubras.

Asked about the get-up, a puzzled Jones replied, "They're Australian mate."

"Forget it, boys," he added.

"You ought to give yourselves uppercuts, boys.

"Thanks for the worst press conference I've ever had in world rugby. Worst press conference. Well done, boys. That is the worst I've ever seen. Worst I've ever seen."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.