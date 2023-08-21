Former All Black John Afoa backs Ian Foster to roll out best side against Springboks

The squad of 33 departed for Europe with plenty to think about at the start of their campaign.

The All Blacks should play their best side against the Springboks in London this weekend despite the risk of injuries or suspensions, says 2011 Rugby World Cup winner John Afoa.

The Twickenham test – which is set to be a 82,000 sellout, or close to it – is the All Blacks’ final hitout before they take on France on the opening night of the Rugby World Cup.

The recent tournament-ending injury to French No 10 Romain Ntamack was a reminder of the peril of warmup tests, although All Blacks coach Ian Foster has already stated he won’t be wrapping anyone up in “cotton wool” against South Africa.

Afoa backed that approach, telling Sky’s Breakdown program that “players want to play” and needed to be ready for the game against the hosts on September 9, NZ Time.

“I think they’ve got to roll the [No.] 1s,” Afoa said. “It’s too important, that first game against France.

“You’ve got to give them game time, and fix anything that they need fixing.

“With the injuries they have [to Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell], see how the replacements go, and then they’ll get the best idea.”

The All Blacks’ top side hasn’t played in three weeks, with Foster opting to make a number of changes for the second Bledisloe test in Dunedin.

Former All Black Mils Muliaina said that meant Foster had to go with his best side against South Africa, at least to start with.

“We’re a lot different from the northern hemisphere teams, they’re coming off the back of their preseason,” he said.

“They need to get up to match fitness. With us, it’s hard one, [but] if you don’t put your No 1 team out there, you’re waiting for another couple of weeks [before the French game].

All Blacks No 10 Richie Mo'unga celebrates after scoring a try against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium last month.

“So, perhaps putting those guys out there for the first 40, 50, 60-odd minutes and then taking them off.

“...that is a risk, but they need a decent hitout because they’ve been off for so long.”

Sky rugby analyst Taylah Johnson said that the All Blacks should learn from the Springboks’ ill-fated decision to send an underdone group of about 12 players to Auckland a week before the test at Mt Smart Stadium last month.

The All Blacks stormed out of the gates to build a big lead, with the Springboks looking off the pace at the start of the test.

“Those [South Africa] players weren’t test-match hardened so when they came up against the All Blacks, they would have been better off playing against Australia the week before,” she said.

“We don’t want to fall into that trap and rest key players...it’s going to be interesting to see who plays, but I think it needs to be our strongest team, and it will be.”