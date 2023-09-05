Rugby World Cup: The best XV from other sides who have – or could have – been All Blacks

A 33-strong All Blacks squad has travelled to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby softened its eligibility rules nearly two years ago and the previously wishful idea of ex-All Blacks representing their Pasifika heritage in the test arena became an exciting reality.

Tonga (five) and Samoa (three) have indeed named former All Blacks in their squads for the Rugby World Cup in France, starting on Saturday (NZ time).

The crucial change in the game’s international eligibility rules has allowed All Blacks and Wallabies, among others, to switch allegiances and represent other nations.

The player must have been stood down from international rugby for 36 months and have been born in the country they wish to transfer to, or have a parent or grandparent born in that country, and they can only switch once.

The upshot is that players who have represented New Zealand at previous World Cups will be playing for Tonga and Samoa in France.

That includes former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa, a World Cup winner in 2015, who is in Tonga’s squad with four more who have played tests in black – Vaea Fifita, George Moala, Charles Piutau and Augustine Pulu.

Samoa also have a 2015 champion, prop Charlie Faumuina, in their squad with former All Blacks Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga.

Both Pacific nations have also selected a host of players who have featured for New Zealand at other levels, or played for Kiwi teams in Super Rugby Pacific and provincial rugby, such as Crusaders loose forward Sione Havili Talitui and Pita Ahki (both Tonga) and former Crusaders flanker Jordan Taufua and ex-Hurricanes winger Ben Lam (both Samoa).

Stuff has chosen the World Cup’s best XV of players from other sides who have – or could have – been All Blacks. Ten are from Tonga or Samoa, three are from Ireland, with one each from Australia and Italy.

It will also include players who became eligible for their adopted nations via residency, with its requirements increasing from three to five years at the start of last year.

There was an especially large pool of outside backs and loose forwards to pick from.

15 Charles Piutau (Tonga)

Played in 17 All Blacks tests (2013-15)

Rory O'Sullivan/Stuff Charles Piutau making a run against Samoa when the All Blacks played a test in Apia in 2015.

The former Blues outside back has been one of the world’s best-paid players since leaving New Zealand for Europe in 2015 after he was not selected in the All Blacks’ World Cup squad.

The 31-year-old has been a star talent in England with Wasps and the Bristol Bears – either side of a stint with Ulster in Northern Ireland – and made his Tonga debut last year against Fiji. He has since signed for Japanese club Shizuoka Blue Revs.

14 Ben Lam (Samoa)

Played for New Zealand sevens

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ben Lam nearly made the All Blacks in 2018 after a terrific season for the Hurricanes.

Lam’s form for the Hurricanes in 2018 nearly led to an All Blacks call-up. It didn’t and the giant, athletic winger left for French club Bordeaux in 2020.

Formerly with the New Zealand sevens programme, the 32-year-old remains in France with Montpellier and made his Samoa debut only last month.

13 Malakai Fekitoa (Tonga)

Played in 24 All Blacks tests (2014-17)

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Malakai Fekitoa’s last All Blacks appearance was against the Lions in 2017.

The former Highlanders centre played his last All Blacks test in the series finale when the British and Irish Lions claimed a controversial 15-15 draw at Eden Park in 2017.

The 31-year-old has been in Europe since, in France, England, Ireland and Italy, and he made his Tonga debut last year against Fiji.

12 Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Played in Super Rugby

David Rogers/Getty Images Bundee Aki with the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies in March after more Irish success.

The ex-Chiefs centre has enjoyed a successful career in Ireland after qualifying to play in green in 2017 when the residency requirements were only set at three years. He left Hamilton to join Connacht.

The 33-year-old was born and raised in Auckland and could have represented New Zealand or Samoa. He has won 47 Ireland caps, featuring at the 2019 World Cup, and also played for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021.

11 James Lowe (Ireland)

Played for Māori All Blacks (2014-17)

Phil Walter/Getty Images James Lowe celebrating Ireland’s historic series win in New Zealand last July.

The former Chiefs winger became eligible for Ireland in 2020 after meeting the previous residency requirements of three years. He has become a regular in their side since joining Leinster, playing 21 tests, including last year’s historic series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

The 31-year-old never made the All Blacks in his four seasons of Super Rugby but was selected for the Māori All Blacks.

10 Lima Sopoaga (Samoa)

Played in 16 All Blacks tests (2015-17)

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lima Sopoaga celebrating an All Blacks win against South Africa in 2017.

The former Highlanders playmaker has been with Wasps in England and French club Lyon since leaving for Europe in 2017.

Fourteen of his 16 test appearances in black were via the bench after an impressive debut in 2015 when he started in the All Blacks’ 27-20 victory against South Africa in Johannesburg. He didn’t make the World Cup squad but should feature for Samoa in France.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Played for Māori All Blacks (2012-15)

David Rogers/Getty Images Jamison Gibson-Park spinning a pass wide in Ireland’s win over England in Dublin in August.

Another key man in Ireland’s team who qualified to play after three years of residency in 2019, the 31-year-old halfback has played 26 tests since his debut in 2020 and has often started ahead of Conor Murray.

The former Blues and Hurricanes No 9 hasn’t looked back since leaving New Zealand in 2016. He was never an All Blacks contender but did represent the Māori All Blacks.

8 Jordan Taufua (Samoa)

Played for New Zealand under-20s

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordan Taufua was called up but never made an appearance for the All Blacks.

The Crusaders centurion became a regular for their champion side and was called up for the All Blacks in 2018, although injuries denied him a test debut.

The 31-year-old loose forward has been committed to Samoa in test rugby since last year and has been playing for Leicester in England and French club Lyon since leaving New Zealand in 2019.

7 Sione Havili Talitui (Tonga)

Played in Super Rugby

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sione Havili Talitui with the Super Rugby trophy in Hamilton after the Crusaders’ victory in June.

The 25-year-old loose forward has prospered since joining the Crusaders in 2020 and has been an influential part of their continued success each season.

He grew up in Auckland and has been with Tonga for tests since last year. He will join Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby after his first World Cup.

6 Steven Luatua (Samoa)

Played in 15 All Blacks tests (2013-16)

Peter Meecham/Stuff Steven Luatua making a break against the Wallabies at Eden Park in 2014.

The former Blues loose forward was a regular throughout his first season of test rugby, in 2013, but he only won four more caps after struggling with injuries and form.

The 32-year-old left for England in 2017 on a lucrative contract with Bristol and is expected to make his World Cup debut with Samoa in France.

5 Vaea Fifita (Tonga)

Played in 11 All Blacks tests (2017-19)

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Vaea Fifita scored a memorable try against Argentina in New Plymouth in 2017.

The former Hurricanes forward scored a magnificent try in his first test start against Argentina in New Plymouth in 2017, demonstrating his terrific speed and athleticism.

Yet his career in black never really took off. The 31-year-old didn’t make the 2019 World Cup squad and joined Wasps in 2021 before moving to Wales with the Scarlets last year, when he also completed his switch to Tonga.

4 Sam Lousi (Tonga)

Played in Super Rugby

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sam Lousi also played for Tonga at the 2019 World Cup.

The giant former Hurricanes lock could line up with Fifita, his club and international team-mate, in Tonga’s second row for his second World Cup after playing at the last tournament.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Auckland and started his professional career with the Warriors in league, joined the Scarlets in 2019 after that World Cup in Japan.

3 Taniela Tupou (Australia)

Played First XV in New Zealand

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Taniela Tupou will be playing for the Wallabies in France.

The Wallabies prop became an internet sensation in 2014, earning his “Tongan Thor” nickname for his size and explosive running while playing First XV for Auckland’s Sacred Heart College.

Born in Tonga, the 27-year-old could have played for New Zealand Schoolboys and was wanted by Kiwi Super Rugby teams, but he went to Australia and has since won 48 caps for the Wallabies.

2 Hame Faiva (Italy)

Played for New Zealand under-20s

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hame Faiva, left, with Ardie Savea at a Hurricanes training session in May.

The 29-year-old hooker made five appearances for the Hurricanes this season after returning from a stint in Europe in which he became eligible for Italy via residency.

He spent five years with Italian club Benetton, who he joined from the Blues in 2017. He was in New Zealand’s under-20s from 2013-14 and made his Italy debut in 2021.

1 Charlie Faumuina (Samoa)

Played in 50 All Blacks tests (2012-17)

Phil Walter/Getty Images Charlie Faumuina won the World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

The former Blues prop, who can play tighthead or loosehead, was a regular for the All Blacks for six seasons and moved to French giants Toulouse in 2017.

The 36-year-old is nearing the end of his career but has been selected for his second World Cup with Samoa after only making his debut in July. He could be behind Blues loosehead Jordan Lay, who has featured for Samoa since 2017.

Stuff’s best XV from other World Cup sides who have – or could have – been All Blacks

(15-1): Charles Piutau, Ben Lam, Malakai Fekitoa, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Lima Sopoaga, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jordan Taufua, Sione Havili Talitui, Steven Luatua, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Taniela Tupou, Hame Faiva, Charlie Faumuina.

Representing Tonga (5), Samoa (5), Ireland (3), Australia (1) and Italy (1)

Honourable mentions: Uini Atonio (France), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Pita Ahki (Tonga), George Moala (Tonga), Augustine Pulu (Tonga), Gareth Anscombe (Wales), Michael Leitch (Japan), Jordan Lay (Samoa)