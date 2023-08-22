'Shag what are you up to?': Dane Coles 'gobsmacked' at Steve Hansen helping Eddie Jones' Wallabies

Hooker's colourful reaction says it all: no-one expected the former All Blacks coach to align himself with Australia.

Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is “gobsmacked’’ at former coach Steve Hansen’s decision to help the Wallabies.

Hansen has agreed to join his longtime friend Eddie Jones this week as an unpaid advisor as the Wallabies prepare for a pre-World Cup warm-up test against France.

But Coles was clearly blindsided at hearing of his old mentor’s move when informed by reporters at an All Blacks media session in London.

"What, actually? In camp, kind of set-up?,” Coles said in an interview broadcast on TVNZ.

"Shag, what are you up to? That hurts a little bit, to be fair."

Coles was Hansen’s hooker in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final win over Australia and also for the 2019 World Cup in Japan

He said he knew Hansen was “quite tight with Eddie, they’re really good mates’’, but it was still a surprise as Hansen was “a bit of an icon for the All Blacks’’.

Hannah Peters Dane Coles of New Zealand hugs Steve Hansen at the 2019 World Cup. The All Blacks hooker has been gobsmacked.

Not much fazes 36-year-old Coles after 82 test caps, but he admitted he was “just speechless’’ at the Hansen bombshell.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but we can’t do anything about it.’’

Asked by a reporter if it did sting, Coles admitted: “It does a bit after what he’s brought to the All Black jersey.’’

While he was “actually gobsmacked’’, he said Hansen was “a great man’’.

“Hopefully, he doesn’t tell them all our secrets, but I think he will be respectful.”

Coles said the All Blacks “can’t do much about what the Aussies are up to’’ and their full focus was on preparing for their own pre-World Cup warm-up test against the Springboks at Twickenham on Friday (Saturday NZ time).