Rugby World Cup: Kiwi Taine Plumtree draws 'short straw' from Wales coach Warren Gatland

Taine Plumtree (L) celebrates Wales’ win over England on his test debut, but injury has cost him a potential World Cup place.

Taine Plumtree’s dream of Rugby World Cup selection has been dashed by a shoulder injury with Wales coach Warren Gatland admitting his Kiwi recruit had “drawn the short straw’’.

Plumtree, a Wellington and Blues backrower, left New Zealand in July for Welsh club Scarlets.

The Swansea-born son of former All Blacks forward coach John Plumtree was instantly eligible for Wales.

Gatland was keen on fast-tracking Plumtree, saying Wales “don’t have many 6 foot 5’’ back rowers.

Plumtree made an impression in his test debut off the bench in Wales’ 20-9 win over England in Cardiff on August 5.

He got his first test start in the rematch at Twickenham a week later, but had to leave the field with a shoulder injury.

That knock has ultimately led to him missing the cut for Gatland’s World Cup squad, announced on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

"Taine is really unlucky having picked up a shoulder injury,” Gatland said at the squad announcement in quotes published on Wales Online.

“Over the next couple of weeks you are probably looking at the amount of players that can take part in training and some live sessions.

David Rogers/Getty Images Jack van Poortvliet of England kicks the ball upfield as Wales’ Taine Plumtree attempts a charge-down.

"He's unfortunately drawn the short straw in terms of that. I had a chat to him this morning and said to him be ready in case there's potentially an opportunity. I spoke to him last week about where he was at with his injury.

"It was always going to be a tight call whether we were going to take him. We've probably got three genuine sevens who are going and players who can cover a couple of positions.”

Harry Trump/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe fires out a pass for Wales in a 2022 test against Australia.

It was better news, however, for Wales’ other Kiwi, Gareth Anscombe.

The 32-year-old first five-eighth is off to his second World Cup with Wales after first making his debut in 2015 after being eligible through his Cardiff-born mother.

Anscombe missed all Wales’ warm-up games this month with a thumb injury, but he and veteran No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who was also sidelined, have made Gatland’s squad.

"We are told they will be ready,’’ said Gatland, who had earlier indicated the pair’s experience put them in a different category to other injured players.

Anscombe, who has signed for a Japanese club after the World Cup, missed the 2019 tournament when he suffered a serious knee injury in a warm-up game against England, and spent the next two seasons on the test sideline after several operations.

David Rogers/Getty Images Wales co-captain Jac Morgan.

Gatland has named hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan as World Cup co-captains after seeking a new leader following hooker Ken Owens being ruled out with a back injury.

Morgan, 23, has led Wales in two warm-up games and Lake, 24, one.

The pair are former Wales under-20 teammates but are inexperienced at senior test level, Morgan has 11 caps and Lake nine.

Gatland is hopeful the young leaders will have the same impact as flanker Sam Warburton did when captaining Wales at the World Cup at 22 in 2011.

“They are two young players who will complement each other really well,” Gatland said. "They are good mates and have a good relationship.

“It is something that I have never done before and it is a good opportunity for them."

Wales’ Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Dylan Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (co-captain), Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.