World Rugby confirms a 'bunker' review system for foul play will be used at Rugby World Cup

Referee Nika Amashukeli crossing his arms to issue a formal review of Owen Farrell’s yellow card against Wales in a Twickenham test this month. It was upgraded to red as Farrell sat in the sinbin.

World Rugby has confirmed the foul play review system trialled in Super Rugby Pacific will be used at the Rugby World Cup in France.

The review system, known as the “bunker”, will be implemented for all 48 matches at the tournament that starts next month, along with a visible shot clock in stadiums and on broadcasts.

The governing body announced the addition of the two features for the World Cup on Tuesday (NZ time), with the aim of speeding up the game after trials in competitions such as Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.

The review system has also been used in World Cup warm-up tests and led to England stars Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola seeing yellow cards upgraded to reds this month against Wales and Ireland respectively.

Farrell’s dismissal was controversially overturned but a second disciplinary hearing on Wednesday (NZ time) will determine whether England’s captain will be suspended for the start of World Cup. Vunipola also faces a ban ahead of England’s opening match against Argentina in Marseille on September 10.

World Rugby said its trials of the review system for yellow cards had been successful, as it tried to limit stoppages which were a blight on the game, and referees will still be the main decision-makers in matches.

They can refer an incident of foul play – where a red card might not be obvious – to an official in the “bunker”, who has eight minutes to decide if a yellow-carded player can be sent off in the 10 minutes they spend in the sinbin.

Referees will cross their arms to signal a formal review, allowing the match to resume while the official assesses an incident. Their decision will be announced on screens in the stadiums and via graphics on broadcasts.

The other feature added for the World Cup is a visible shot clock. Players have 90 seconds to take a conversion and 60 seconds to kick a penalty goal – these were already part of the laws – and a countdown will be displayed.

The World Cup starts on September 9 (NZ time) when France welcome the All Blacks to Paris.