'Cancel his citizenship', Chris Hipkins jokes as Steve Hansen confirms Wallabies role

Prime Minister responds to news the former All Blacks coach is assisting the Wallabies in France.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins jokes former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen’s New Zealand citizenship should be under review after he confirmed his involvement with the Wallabies’ Rugby World Cup buildup.

Hansen will spend the next “three or four days” running his eye over the Wallabies in Paris and providing feedback to coach Eddie Jones, he confirmed on Tuesday morning.

When asked by a reporter at Parliament what Hansen’s punishment should be for accepting a job with the Australian national team, a laughing Hipkins responded: “I think we should cancel his citizenship... that’s a joke, just to be very clear.”

As first reported by Stuff and the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday evening, Hansen accepted an invitation from Jones to spend some time with the Wallabies as they prepare for this weekend’s test against France and the subsequent Rugby World Cup.

Hansen said that he wasn’t getting paid for his time – “I'm just here as a friend” – but he was happy to help out Jones, whom he has known for decades.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“They're looking good actually, they are a good young team,” Hansen told Newstalk ZB from Paris.

“They’re working hard and I’d just like to put everybody's mind at rest that I haven't joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup.

“I’m only here for about three or four days at the request of Eddie, a good mate of mine, just to give him some feedback on what he's doing as opposed to anything else.

“Rugby is bigger than all of us, so I’m happy to do that.”

Hansen said he thought the Wallabies were a good young side, albeit one which lacked experience.

“They're rebuilding themselves, trying to reestablish themselves,” he told Newstalk ZB.

“Eddie seems pretty hellbent on having his own Australian style and he's picked a young team.

“He's left a lot of the senior players out and, and as a result... I wouldn't call them naive but they're young as far as test experience goes.

“...the All Blacks themselves have come through some adversity in the last 12 months and it's made them stronger and I think the Australians will have to do the same.”