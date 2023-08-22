An All Blacks coach trying to beat the All Blacks isn't as far away as you think

Hooker's colourful reaction says it all: no-one expected the former All Blacks coach to align himself with Australia.

ANALYSIS: It is possible, perhaps even probable, that a former All Blacks coach will prepare a side against the All Blacks within the next decade.

Steve Hansen’s decision to help out mate Eddie Jones for a few days in Paris is understandable.

Not only has he known Jones for years, but it’s hardly a secret that Hansen has been an occasionally trenchant critic of New Zealand Rugby in recent years.

His loyalty to NZ Rugby, therefore, has probably eased to the point where he is comfortable taking on a role with the Wallabies, especially as his influence over such a short period of time is likely to be minimal.

However, it’s far more likely that Ian Foster or Scott Robertson will take the leap into another international posting that will invariably put them on a collision course with the All Blacks.

Robertson has already spoken about his desire to coach two test teams to a Rugby World Cup triumph.

“I want to win the World Cup, but I want to win it with two different countries. I haven’t said it publicly before, but it would transcend,” he said in July last year.

“It would be great to win a World Cup with your own country, which I want to do. That is the foremost thing. But I would love to do it with another country. I’m not sure what order it is.

“I’m not sure how that plays out … those decisions are not mine. But I would love to win two and have a different expectation, different culture.”

But, in the shorter term, what about Foster? His stocks have risen considerably this year, and is under no obligation to not coach against the All Blacks from 2024 and beyond.

Getty Images, Photosport The present and future of the All Blacks ... incumbent head coach Ian Foster and Crusaders chief Scott Robertson.

Foster’s relationship with Joe Schmidt is another selling point. In terms of who is coming onto the coaching market next year, there would be no more valuable team than Foster-Schmidt (or Schmidt-Foster, depending on which way you want to play it).

If the All Blacks win the Rugby World Cup, it would be naive in the extreme to assume that Foster and Schmidt wouldn’t have suitors beating down their door, especially from those countries who might have failed at the tournament.

Rugby is a global business now, and coaches are no different from high-achieving New Zealand executives who want to take their talents to London or New York.

Besides, fears of an All Blacks coach taking the state secrets with them are overblown.

The All Blacks are a result of a unique set of circumstances that apply only to New Zealand: history, geography, demographics.

Did Robbie Deans bring the ‘Crusaders way’ into the Wallabies? He didn’t, because it was an impossible proposition to begin with.

Did Rennie bring Chiefs mana to the Wallabies? He certainly introduced some of the same themes about building culture within the squad, but he too was sacked by Rugby Australia.

Wayne Smith famously turned down the chance to join England when Stuart Lancaster was their head coach, on the grounds he didn’t want to compete with the All Blacks.

But, times change and circumstances change. Hansen might just be a precursor.